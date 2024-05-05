Vanna White drops by Grand Strand golf club ahead of Myrtle Beach Classic cameo

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — City native and Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White stopped by the Surf Golf and Beach Club on Sunday, just days ahead of her guest turn at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

White was all smiles as she posed for photos on Sunday that were posted to the club’s Facebook page. White is among 52 teams set to compete in a Wednesday pro-am ahead of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which starts on Thursday.

She’ll also attend an NFL-draft-style event on Tuesday to pick winners of the pro-am. Participating teams will play nine holes each with two PGA Tour pros.

Thousands of spectators are expected to be in the region this week for the Grand Strand’s first-ever PGA Tour tournament stop.

