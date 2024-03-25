Vanderbilt basketball coaching candidates 2.0: From Chris Mack to Drew Maddux

Vanderbilt basketball's coaching search continues after parting ways with Jerry Stackhouse on March 14.

Many of the highest-profile jobs have already been filled, and several of the biggest names are off the market. Since Stackhouse's firing, FAU coach Dusty May was hired by Michigan, Washington State coach Kyle Smith joined Stanford, Drake coach Darian DeVries lured by West Virginia and former Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann went to DePaul.

The Commodores are the only SEC job open, but they will have to compete for suitors with other high-major jobs including Washington, Washington State, Oklahoma State and Louisville.

As the coaching carousel heats up, here are seven candidates who could be in the mix for the Vanderbilt job. This list is in alphabetical order.

Amir Abdur-Rahim, South Florida coach

When Amir Abdur-Rahim, 42, took over Kennesaw State in 2019, the program had never had a winning season since joining Division I in 2005. After a 1-28 record in his first season, he led the Owls to the program's first NCAA tournament berth in 2023. He then jumped to South Florida, where he was named the AAC Coach of the Year in his first season.

Abdur-Rahim is the rare candidate who has both a history of program-building and SEC experience − he was previously an assistant at Texas A&M and Georgia. But would he leave the Bulls after only one season?

Mark Byington, James Madison coach

Mark Byington, 47, is in his fourth season at James Madison. He led the Dukes to a 32-4 record this season and a 12-5 upset of Wisconsin in March Madness, and James Madison also won 20 games in 2022-23 while finishing in the top 100 of KenPom.

Byington does have two seasons of experience as an ACC assistant at Virginia (2004-05) and Virginia Tech (2012-13) and spent seven years as the coach of Georgia Southern, but the Eagles did not qualify for the NCAA tournament under Byington.

Pat Kelsey, Charleston coach

Pat Kelsey, 48, led Charleston to back-to-back NCAA tournament berths in 2023 and 2024, though the Cougars lost their first game both times (as a No. 12 seed in 2023 and a No. 13 seed in 2024).

Kelsey, 48, does have high-major experience as an assistant at Xavier and Wake Forest. In 2017, he nearly became the coach at UMass but reneged for "personal reasons" and returned to Winthrop.

Kelsey is known for his charismatic persona that could help engage a fanbase.

Chris Mack, ex-Louisville coach

Chris Mack, 54, led Xavier to four Sweet 16s and an Elite Eight from 2009-18. He took over Louisville in 2018 and had a successful first two seasons, but the Cardinals did not qualify for the NCAA tournament in 2021 and Mack was fired midway through the 2022 season. While at Louisville, he was caught up in a scandal when a former assistant coach attempted to extort him over alleged recruiting violations. He sat the last two years out of coaching altogether.

Mack's daughter, Hailee, has singed to play volleyball at Vanderbilt beginning in the fall. He has among the best on-court track records of any candidate, but he is also known for an abrasive personality and the Commodores could shy away from him due to his proximity to the Louisville scandal.

TRANSFER TRACKER Vanderbilt basketball transfer portal tracker: Who is leaving, joining after Jerry Stackhouse exit

Drew Maddux, former Vanderbilt player

Drew Maddux, 48, was a highly successful high school coach at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville until 2021, when he resigned to focus on business ventures. But Maddux was an All-SEC guard at Vanderbilt from 1994-98, and there has been support for his hiring from certain segments of the fanbase.

He knows and loves the Commodores through and through, but he has no coaching experience at the college level and has not coached at all for the past three years.

Bucky McMillan, Samford coach

Bucky McMillan, 40, is in his fourth season at Samford after previously coaching at Mountain Brook High School in the Birmingham area.

His teams play an exciting, up-tempo style that focuses on 3-point shooting and forcing turnovers. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back regular-season Southern Conference titles and took Kansas to the wire as a No. 13 seed in March Madness.

McMillan's style would likely make for a fun watch, but he's one of the riskiest candidates on this list because he doesn't have any experience at the high-major level and his four years at Samford are his only in college basketball.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt basketball coaching candidates: What about Drew Maddux?