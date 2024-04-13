Vance Walberg introduced as Fresno State head men’s basketball coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Vance Walberg was officially introduced as the newest head coach at Fresno State. Walberg is the 20th head men’s basketball coach in school history.

“Its been such a big dream of mine through the years being here in the Valley. Here since 1989 watching basketball grow in this area. I’m super excited, very blessed” said Walberg.

Coach Walberg added that there’s two main pillars for him. Family and basketball. He opened his press conference by thanking former players, coaches, and those who have added to his career and led him to where he is today.

The longtime former Clovis West head boys basketball coach has experience at every level. High school, junior college, division I, and the NBA. Fresno State President Saul Jimenez-Sandoval shared that two things really stuck out to him when interviewing Walberg. His impressive coaching career, and his passion for Fresno State and the Valley.

“With his decades-long track record as an authority in the field, his passion for Fresno State and his drive for excellence, Coach Walberg will take our men’s basketball program to new heights.”

Walberg added that his plan is to bring the community back to the Save Mart Center to watch and support the Bulldogs. He reiterated that he and his team are making that a priority.

“Those who know me know I hate to lose. I can’t sleep at night thinking about it. I want to bring Fresno State basketball to the top of the Mountain West conference” said Walberg.

