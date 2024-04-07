Van der Poel claim second consecutive win at Paris-Roubaix

Dutch cyclist Mathieu Van Der Poel of the UCI WorldTeam Alpecin–Deceuninck celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 121st edition of the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic cycling race, 260km between Compiegne and Roubaix. Jasper Jacobs/Belga/dpa

Reigning world champion Mathieu van der Poel of Netherlands claimed a second consecutive victory at the Paris-Roubaix on Sunday to become the first rider in 11 years to clinch the Tour of Flanders-Roubaix double.

Last weekend, the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider claimed a record-equalling third win at the Tour of Flanders 2024.

“It’s hard to believe, actually. Again, with the team, maybe even stronger than last year. I’m super proud of the boys and very happy to finish it off,” Van der Poel said after finishing the 259.9-kilometre race in 5 hours 25 minutes 58 seconds.

The Dutchman attacked with some 60km left and the competition had no answer. He became the first rider to win the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same year since Fabian Cancellara in 2013.

"I felt super good today. I couldn't have dreamed of this as a child," Van der Poel said.

Team-mate Jasper Philipsen completed a one-two for Alpecin-Deceuninck, while Mads Pedersen was third.