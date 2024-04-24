Valley athletes break Pilcher Top 10 records

Apr. 24—MISSOULA — That was a fast track at MCPS Stadium Tuesday for the 24th Pilcher/Western Montana Top 10 meet. And given what some juniors did, it will be fast again in 2025.

It was Glacier junior Ethan Anderson who broke a meet record on the first event of the day: He ran the 110-meter hurdles in 14.27 seconds, erasing the 14.36 run by Dillon's Tristan Andersen two years ago.

Anderson came back about 90 minutes later and added a win in the 300-meter hurdles, clocking 38.51. That it wasn't a meet record was a bit surprising (Hellgate hurdler Colin Dolese's tie of 38.07 in 2014 held up), but not a downer.

"That was a PR, so I'm happy," Anderson said. Unlike the 110s, where he's cutting time almost every meet, his 300 times were trending up this spring. That stopped Tuesday.

"There were a couple meets where I was just trying to figure out my game plan, and I kept messing up on that last 100," he said. "But my coaches gave me a good plan on running the straight and staying calm. And it worked out really well today."

Right after Anderson set the high hurdles record, Flathead junior Alivia Rinehart came reasonably close to doing the same in the girls 100 hurdles. She won in 14.68, not far off the 14.46 Paige Squire of Corvallis put down in 2011 and the fastest in the state for all classes.

The pace had been set, and it was fast: records fell in the next two races. Hudson Lemke, the senior Missoula Sentinel sprinter, and Brooke Zetooney, the Whitefish flash, did the honors in the 100-meter dash.

Lemke's time of 10.72 was well under the 10.93 run by Dillon product and current Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen in 2017. Also under that mark? Glacier's Kash Goicoichea (10.83) and Columbia Falls' Malaki Simpson (10.85). Simpson came back and, out of lane 10, won the 200 in 22.05.

Zetooney clocked 12.37, leading a 1-2 Whitefish finish with Rachel Wilmot, who ran 12.46. Both marks were better than the 12.51 run by Amanda Foley — from you guessed it, Whitefish — in 2012.

Records also fell in the boys 1,600 (Quinn Newman of Sentinel ran 4:15.43; the old record was 4:17.42 by Hellgate's Adam Peterman in 2013), the girls 1,600-meter relay, the girls 300 hurdles (Corvallis star Olivia Lewis clocked 43.10, way under the 44.21 run by Plains' Hailey Phillips in 2015), and — this was also early — the girls 400 relay.

Whitefish, with Zetooney running anchor behind Wilmot, Hailey Ells and freshman Anna Boysen, came across the finish in 48.89. Helena High had set the record of 48.93 one year ago.

The Bengals' Logan Todorovich won the high jump and long jump Tuesday, and her mark of 18-10.5 broke the 10-year-old long jump meet record of 18-6.5 by Butte's Erika McLeod.

That was the lone field record broken, which might be a surprise. Glacier's Aiden Krause, who has popped a 192-foot discus throw this season, won his specialty at 174-0. Sentinel's Danny Sirmon threw 171-3 for second on a day that Krause described as subpar for all the throwers. Krause was also third in the shot put, where Corvallis senior Wyatt Miles won at 56-10 on his final throw.

Whitefish senior Carson Krack won the long jump, going 22-2.75; Bigfork's Jack Jensen hit a PR while winning the 800 in 1:56.05.

Flathead sophomore William Hollensteiner won the 400 in 49.44, and the Braves swept both relays. In fact their short relay was just .03 off the meet record of 44.22, and their long relay (3:23.38) didn't miss by much either. The latter time leads all classes.

Glacier saw Kai Johnson win the girls shot put.

Full results can be found on Athletic.net.