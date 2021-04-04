Valero Texas Open Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golfweek
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While a lot of eyes will be on Augusta, Georgia, this week and next, there’s still plenty worth watching this week in Texas.

The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the first men’s major of the year. The Oaks Course, designed by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia as a consultant, has hosted the Valero Texas Open since its opening year of 2010.

After a two-hour, 30-minute weather delay Saturday, Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth split the lead at 12 under through 54 holes. Wallace and Spieth both shot third-round 67s Saturday after each birdied the par-5 18th. Two shots back at 10 under is Charley Hoffman in third while Cameron Tringale is in fourth at 8 under and Anirban Lahiri is in fourth at 7 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. All times listed are Eastern.

Valero Texas Open: Leaderboard | Yardage book

Valero Texas Open tee times

1st tee

Tee Time

Players

10:50 a.m.

Kelly Kraft, Rafael Campos, Vincent Whaley

11:01 a.m.

Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama

11:12 a.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

11:23 a.m.

Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Luke List

11:34 a.m.

Doc Redman, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker

11:45 a.m.

Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Troy Merritt

11:56 a.m.

Brandon Hagy, Kevin Stadler, Rickie Fowler

12:07 p.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell

12:18 p.m.

Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Billegas, Kyle Stanley

12:29 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley, Sebastián Muñoz

12:40 p.m.

Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

12:51 p.m.

Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge

1:02 p.m.

Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman

10th tee

Tee Time

Players

10:50 a.m.

Pat Perez, Cameron Davis, Patton Kizzire

11:01 a.m.

Vaughn Taylor, Greyson Sigg, K.J. Choi

11:12 a.m.

Rory Sabbatini, Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler

11:23 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, John Huh, Denny McCarthy

11:34 a.m.

Chase Seiffret, Sam Fidone, Branden Grace

11:45 a.m.

Tyler Duncan, Martin Laird, Sepp Straka

11:56 a.m.

Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Taylor, Charl Schwartzel

12:07 p.m.

Padraig Harrington, Sebastian Cappelen, Doug Ghim

12:18 p.m.

Ben Martin, Scott Stallings, Tain Lee

12:29 p.m.

Tom Lewis, D.J. Trahan, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:40 p.m.

Joel Dhamen, Cameron Champ, Beau Hossler

12:51 p.m.

Bo Van Pelt, Aaron Wise, Ryan Moore

1:02 p.m.

Brendan Steele, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura

How to watch

Sunday, April 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Recommended Stories

  • Patty Tavatanakit, a 21-year-old golfer from UCLA, threatening to run away with ANA Inspiration title

    Tavatanakit jumped out to a big lead with three birdies in her first three holes on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club.

  • American Ally Ewing finds ‘positive energy’ to make major move Saturday at ANA Inspiration

    RANCHO MIRAGE, California - A round of golf can mean different things to different people. It can be a place to have fun with friends, a way to get fresh air and exercise and sometimes the golf course can be a place of refuge from the negativity ...

  • A ball of nervous energy, Jordan Spieth is in his happy place — leading in Texas

    Spieth dug himself out of some tricky scenarios as only he can, weaving his way to a 31 on the back nine at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.

  • Rock Your World rocks win in Santa Anita Derby; Baffert 2nd

    Rock Your World won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 4 1/4 lengths on Saturday over 4-5 favorite Medina Spirit, preventing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert from earning his 10th win in the West Coast’s prep for the Kentucky Derby. Ridden by Umberto Rispoli, Rock Your World ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.17 and paid $12.40, $4.60 and $3.40 at 5-1 odds. It was the 3-year-old colt’s dirt debut; he won his first two starts on turf for trainer John Sadler.

  • Todd McShay sees Justin Fields tumbling in latest mock draft

    Todd McShay has released his mock draft 4.0 and Fields has dropped outside of the top 10. McShay sees Fields landing at No. 11 to the New England Patriots via trade with the New York Giants. If McShay is right and Fields drops outside of the top 10, someone is going to get a steal

  • Jordan Spieth, Matt Wallace lead at 12-under after Round 3 at Valero

    In the third round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace each carded a 5-under 67, leading the tournament by two shots at 12-under par going into Sunday.

  • Ryan Blaney is worthy of bettor confidence

    Ryan Blaney’s Atlanta win was worth a $15 return on a $1 bet and his recent momentum suggests he is going to reward bettors’ confidence. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

  • PGA Tour: Despite new Georgia voting law, Tour Championship isn’t moving

    The PGA Tour said this week it will continue to hold the final event in the FedEx Cup Playoffs in Atlanta.

  • Notable PGA Tour players to miss cut at Valero Texas Open include Phil Mickelson

    There wasn't a ton of bona fide star power to begin with at this year's Valero Texas Open and some of the big names were sent packing.

  • 12 Most Valuable Insurance Companies In The World

    In this article we are going to list the 12 Most Valuable Insurance Companies In The World. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 5 Most Valuable Insurance Companies In The World. Despite the negative stigma attached to it, insurance remains one of the most important industries in the world. Its importance comes to […]

  • Cameron Tringale takes lead into the weekend at Valero

    In the second round of the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Cameron Tringale carded a 3-under 69 to get to 9-under for the tournament, good enough for a two-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.

  • Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

    From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for Saturday's third round of the Valero Texas Open.

  • Betting: Is there value in picking Dustin Johnson at The Masters?

    Minty Bets is joined by Jay Busbee to give his top picks for The Masters this week from Augusta National.

  • Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

    Luka Doncic is going up against the poor defense of the Wizards.

  • QB Uiagalelei in charge of Clemson with Lawrence gone

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) D.J. Uiagalelei took charge of Clemson's offense Saturday as the Tigers closed spring practice with the Orange and White game. It was the first spring in several years that Clemson was without its two main offensive playmakers, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne. Both were instrumental is helping the Tigers remain atop the Atlantic Coast Conference and win the national title after the 2018 season.

  • Super featherweight Carl Frampton taking his shot at boxing history

    Carl Frampton has a chance to become the first Irishman to win world championships in three weight classes.

  • Motor racing: Hamilton's team ahead of Rosberg's in Extreme E qualifying

    France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish team mate Cristina Gutierrez led the way for the seven- times Formula One world champion's X44 outfit over the rock-strewn tracks and desert dunes. Rosberg X Racing, run by the retired 2016 F1 world champion and Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate, would have been fastest but picked up a penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone.

  • Pieces falling into place for Heat ahead of matchup vs. Cavs

    The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.

  • Horse racing: Four times champion jump jockey Johnson retires

    Four-times British champion jump jockey Richard Johnson announced his retirement on Saturday at the age of 43. The Englishman holds the record for most appearances in the Grand National without winning (19), and is second in the all-time list of National Hunt Racing winners behind Tony 'AP' McCoy. "That's it for me," he told in a surprise announcement after finishing third on Brother Tedd at Newton Abbott.

  • Clippers seek bounce-back win over Lakers

    The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers meet for the first time Sunday since the season opener, when the Clippers defeated the Lakers on the night the Lakers received their championship rings. The Lakers (31-18) have been dealt injuries to two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James has been out two weeks nursing a right, high-ankle sprain suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.