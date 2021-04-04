Valero Texas Open Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info

While a lot of eyes will be on Augusta, Georgia, this week and next, there’s still plenty worth watching this week in Texas.

The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the first men’s major of the year. The Oaks Course, designed by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia as a consultant, has hosted the Valero Texas Open since its opening year of 2010.

After a two-hour, 30-minute weather delay Saturday, Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth split the lead at 12 under through 54 holes. Wallace and Spieth both shot third-round 67s Saturday after each birdied the par-5 18th. Two shots back at 10 under is Charley Hoffman in third while Cameron Tringale is in fourth at 8 under and Anirban Lahiri is in fourth at 7 under.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. All times listed are Eastern.

Valero Texas Open: Leaderboard | Yardage book

Valero Texas Open tee times

1st tee

Tee Time Players 10:50 a.m. Kelly Kraft, Rafael Campos, Vincent Whaley 11:01 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama 11:12 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin 11:23 a.m. Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Luke List 11:34 a.m. Doc Redman, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker 11:45 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Troy Merritt 11:56 a.m. Brandon Hagy, Kevin Stadler, Rickie Fowler 12:07 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell 12:18 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Billegas, Kyle Stanley 12:29 p.m. Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley, Sebastián Muñoz 12:40 p.m. Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar 12:51 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge 1:02 p.m. Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman

10th tee

Tee Time Players 10:50 a.m. Pat Perez, Cameron Davis, Patton Kizzire 11:01 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Greyson Sigg, K.J. Choi 11:12 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler 11:23 a.m. Matthew NeSmith, John Huh, Denny McCarthy 11:34 a.m. Chase Seiffret, Sam Fidone, Branden Grace 11:45 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Martin Laird, Sepp Straka 11:56 a.m. Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Taylor, Charl Schwartzel 12:07 p.m. Padraig Harrington, Sebastian Cappelen, Doug Ghim 12:18 p.m. Ben Martin, Scott Stallings, Tain Lee 12:29 p.m. Tom Lewis, D.J. Trahan, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:40 p.m. Joel Dhamen, Cameron Champ, Beau Hossler 12:51 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, Aaron Wise, Ryan Moore 1:02 p.m. Brendan Steele, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura

How to watch

Sunday, April 4

TV

Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2:30 p.m.

NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.

STREAMING

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

RADIO

PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.

