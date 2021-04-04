Valero Texas Open Sunday tee times, TV and streaming info
While a lot of eyes will be on Augusta, Georgia, this week and next, there’s still plenty worth watching this week in Texas.
The Valero Texas Open returns to TPC San Antonio this week ahead of the first men’s major of the year. The Oaks Course, designed by Greg Norman with Sergio Garcia as a consultant, has hosted the Valero Texas Open since its opening year of 2010.
After a two-hour, 30-minute weather delay Saturday, Matt Wallace and Jordan Spieth split the lead at 12 under through 54 holes. Wallace and Spieth both shot third-round 67s Saturday after each birdied the par-5 18th. Two shots back at 10 under is Charley Hoffman in third while Cameron Tringale is in fourth at 8 under and Anirban Lahiri is in fourth at 7 under.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the Valero Texas Open. All times listed are Eastern.
Valero Texas Open: Leaderboard | Yardage book
Valero Texas Open tee times
1st tee
Tee Time
Players
10:50 a.m.
Kelly Kraft, Rafael Campos, Vincent Whaley
11:01 a.m.
Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang, Hideki Matsuyama
11:12 a.m.
Joseph Bramlett, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin
11:23 a.m.
Martin Trainer, Si Woo Kim, Luke List
11:34 a.m.
Doc Redman, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker
11:45 a.m.
Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Troy Merritt
11:56 a.m.
Brandon Hagy, Kevin Stadler, Rickie Fowler
12:07 p.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Keith Mitchell
12:18 p.m.
Brandt Snedeker, Camilo Billegas, Kyle Stanley
12:29 p.m.
Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley, Sebastián Muñoz
12:40 p.m.
Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
12:51 p.m.
Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri, Tom Hoge
1:02 p.m.
Matt Wallace, Jordan Spieth, Charley Hoffman
10th tee
Tee Time
Players
10:50 a.m.
Pat Perez, Cameron Davis, Patton Kizzire
11:01 a.m.
Vaughn Taylor, Greyson Sigg, K.J. Choi
11:12 a.m.
Rory Sabbatini, Lanto Griffin, Scottie Scheffler
11:23 a.m.
Matthew NeSmith, John Huh, Denny McCarthy
11:34 a.m.
Chase Seiffret, Sam Fidone, Branden Grace
11:45 a.m.
Tyler Duncan, Martin Laird, Sepp Straka
11:56 a.m.
Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Taylor, Charl Schwartzel
12:07 p.m.
Padraig Harrington, Sebastian Cappelen, Doug Ghim
12:18 p.m.
Ben Martin, Scott Stallings, Tain Lee
12:29 p.m.
Tom Lewis, D.J. Trahan, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:40 p.m.
Joel Dhamen, Cameron Champ, Beau Hossler
12:51 p.m.
Bo Van Pelt, Aaron Wise, Ryan Moore
1:02 p.m.
Brendan Steele, Will Gordon, Kris Ventura
How to watch
Sunday, April 4
TV
Golf Channel (Watch for free on fuboTV): 1-2:30 p.m.
NBC: 2:30-6 p.m.
STREAMING
PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
Twitter: 8:15-9:30 a.m.
RADIO
PGA Tour Radio on SiriusXM: 1-6 p.m.
