Valero Texas Open 2024: Final-round tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio

Akshay Bhatia takes a four-shot lead into the final round of the Valero Texas Open.

Here's a look at Sunday tee times and groupings at TPC San Antonio, with Golf Channel coverage beginning at 1 p.m. EDT (all times EDT):