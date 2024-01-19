‘Get vaccinated mate’ – Novak Djokovic mocked for Covid stance at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic was heckled while serving for the match - REUTERS/Issei Kato

A heckler told Novak Djokovic to “get vaccinated mate” on match point at the Australian Open, in the latest run-in between the world No 1 and the crowd.

Djokovic was in frighteningly good form on Friday, sending a clear message to the rest of the men’s draw with a near flawless win over Tomás Martín Etcheverry. But with the finish line in sight on match point, a punter in the crowd interrupted Djokovic’s service motion to criticise his anti-vax stance.

Laughter rippled across the stands, and a frustrated Djokovic stepped away from the service line, taking a moment to collect himself before hitting an ace to wrap up the match. It was 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic’s 100th match at this, his most successful slam, joining Serena Williams and Roger Federer as only the third player in history to reach a century.

But despite his dominance in Melbourne, his interaction with the crowd was a reminder of the bad memories he holds in Australia, too. Djokovic was famously detained and then deported from Australia two years ago, for failing to meet visa requirements for an unvaccinated traveller due to a mistake on his visa application.

He missed the Australian Open that year and it caused an international media storm, putting into focus Djokovic’s anti-vax views while the world recovered from the effects of the devastating pandemic.

Despite much backlash, he has not budged on his stance and even missed the US Open on the same grounds. Though years have passed, that still does not sit well with some Aussie punters, perhaps because they experienced some of the toughest lockdowns during the pandemic.

He has not been feeling the love in Melbourne generally, as on Wednesday he also had an altercation with a fan, who he told to “tell it to my face” in a heated moment on court.

Djokovic was keen to focus on the positives post-match though, as this win on Friday was his 92nd at Melbourne Park (equalling Williams’s overall record). It is a remarkable number which he will no doubt build on during the rest of this fortnight in his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th major singles title.

The most important thing about the victory over Etcheverry was the manner he did it in, as he shrugged off illness and form concerns which had plagued his two first rounds. Djokovic had looked overrun with a cold, lacking in intensity and agitated earlier in the week, pushed by two young guns for more than seven hours. He was a different man on Friday, launching aggressive winners from Etcheverry’s first service game. He was locked in immediately.

Djokovic had beaten 30th seed Etcheverry in both of their previous meetings last year in straight sets, the last coming in November at the Paris Masters. Friday night was a fairly similar story, as Djokovic fed on Etcheverry’s limited variety and targeted his weaker backhand side to wear the Argentine down, winning 6-3 6-3 7-6(2).

At times he made the sublime seem routine, and it was all the more impressive when you consider how Etcheverry had swept past some of Djokovic’s former close rivals in the first two rounds. He wore out Andy Murray and Gaël Monfils with brutal, physical tennis making the 36- and 37-year-old men look tired and old. Djokovic is 36 too, but looked comparably lithe and youthful as he coped with baseline bruiser Etcheverry.

“I’m still finding my groove,” he said after. “But this was much better than the first two rounds. Etcheverry is very in form, he won quite comfortably against two great players, Andy Murray and Gael Monfils, in straight sets in the first rounds. I’ve watched him play. I do have a positive score with him, but I didn’t maybe play my best tennis coming into the match. Tonight I found my rhythm and I’m really pleased with the performance.”

Etcheverry did his best to put up a fight, but when Djokovic is hitting with the confidence and accuracy he found, few can keep up. Etcheverry, 24, was chasing everything down, even very nearly crashing into the umpire’s chair as he tried to retrieve a Djokovic drop shot late in the third set. He did not muster a single break point on Djokovic’s serve, and the crowd desperately tried to get behind him on the rare occasions he got the score to 15-30.

Etcheverry was given the run around by the relentless Djokovic - REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy

To his credit, Etcheverry pushed Djokovic to a tiebreak in the third set but there was no stopping the Serb. He has only lost two tiebreaks at Grand Slams since last year’s Australian Open - one to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and one to Dino Prizmic in the first round earlier this week - and he found an unplayable level against Etcheverry again.

When he clinched the first point with a forehand down the line off a 25-shot rally, he held a finger to his ear and the crowd finally cheered their champion. But as he set up four match points, that warm appreciation was replaced by a familiar tension between the fans and Djokovic, who is so often cast as tennis’s great villain.

He will return to face fellow veteran Adrian Mannarino – against whom he holds a 4-0 record – in the last-16 this Sunday.

Where the previous day’s action had been defined by long-lasting thrillers and upsets across the board – as seven seeds crashed out – Djokovic was one of a number of leading players that kept things very straight forward on Friday.

Reigning champion on the women’s side Aryna Sabalenka was in even more imperious form, thrashing Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-0 6-0 in 52 minutes. Meanwhile Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas also breezed through in straight sets.

