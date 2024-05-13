UWM men's basketball rounds out six-man recruiting class with transfer guard Themus Fulks

Guard Themus Fulks (0) is the sixth and final scholarship player added to UW-Milwaukee's men's basketball roster.

The heavy lifting for UW-Milwaukee coach Bart Lundy and his staff is finally complete.

On Monday the Panthers welcomed their sixth and final scholarship player into the fold since the end of the season with the signing of Louisiana transfer Themus Fulks.

The 6-foot-1 Fulks, who will have one season of eligibility, played all 29 games for the Ragin' Cajuns this past season, averaging 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals while shooting 77.3% from the free-throw line.

He along with two other signees, freshman TJ Robinson and senior AJ McKee, will solidify what had been a problematic spot at point guard in Lundy's first two first two seasons at UWM.

Fulks also brings some much-needed postseason experience to a Panthers team seeking to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013-2014.

He averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and six assists while starting all 34 games in helping lead Louisiana to the Big Dance in 2022-2023 and then handed out 11 assists in a 58-55 loss to fourth-seeded Tennessee in the first round.

"We are so excited about the signing of Themus Fulks," Lundy said. "We get to bring in a high-character point guard who has led his team to the NCAA Tournament. He will be a fan favorite and has seen where our program wants to go in the near future and is excited to be a part of it."

Prior to UWM and Louisiana, Fulks played at Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. One of his teammates there was ex-Panthers star BJ Freeman and his coach was Jake Williams, now an assistant to Lundy.

"Themus visited us two years ago, along with BJ Freeman at the time, and chose Louisiana Lafayette as the next step for him in his career," Lundy said. "He had two great years with them and has now seen the vision we have for him here and is choosing to become a Panther."

Considering the talent UWM returns as well as the players it has brought on, the Panthers should again be considered among the favorites to win the Horizon League title.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UWM fills men's basketball recruiting class with transfer Themus Fulks