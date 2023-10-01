UWF Football: Argos with over 600 yards of total offense in win over North Greenville

It was almost like watching a repeat of the University of West Florida football team in Week 4 – though the score was a little closer this time around.

Toward the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Argos – leading 27-17 after a 34-yard touchdown pass from North Greenville University’s Dylan Ramirez to Cole Richardson – were in the midst of a rough start to a drive. After starting on their own 25-yard line following a touchback, back-to-back false starts put UWF back on its 15-yard line.

Then it seemed like UWF had a breakthrough when quarterback Peewee Jarrett connected with John Jiles for a 33-yard pass and a much-needed first down at the 48-yard line. But as Jarrett was being dragged down, North Greenville’s Jerrick Foster stripped the ball loose and ran it back 48 yards into the end zone.

With the point-after kick, the Crusaders trailed by just three points.

On the ensuing UWF drive, C.J. Wilson had a pair of runs for 13 yards that got the Argos to their own 49-yard line. Then Jarrett and Jiles took matters into their own hands. Jarrett fed a bullet to Jiles up the middle of the field on a short pass, who then ran through the North Greenville secondary ran into the end zone to finish a three-play drive.

After that, UWF wouldn’t be stopped – starting with a big sack from Kenneth Martin when North Greenville regained the ball – and the Argos scored 21 unanswered points to cap off the 48-24 victory over the Crusaders on Saturday in Tigerville, South Carolina.

It was similar to Week 4, when the University of West Georgia scored on a scoop-and-score, followed by what was a two-play drive that also featured a long Jarrett-Jiles pass.

“I’m excited to see the film to see if that was a fumble or not. I told our guys, ‘We’ve got to respond.’ … I thought we did that pretty much the whole fourth quarter. From 12 minutes (left) in the fourth quarter, I thought we did a good job of finishing the game,” UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “We’ve just got to improve on that, and find that instinct to finish a game a little bit earlier.”

UWF proved offensive dominance in the first half, bursting out a 20-3 advantage at halftime. Despite one long drive from the Crusaders that began the game, the Argos’ defense limited North Greenville to just a field goal.

Then the offense took over, scoring on three consecutive drives. UWF tried to increase its lead as the first half expired, but Griffin Cerra missed the 41-yard field goal attempt.

North Greenville surged ahead in the second half before the big play from Jarrett and Jiles.

“Obviously, coach (Jeff) Farrington has a great team. They do not quit. We knew that was going to happen,” Nobles said. “We knew they weren’t going to quit. … We had to finish the game. … I told our guys, ‘Hey, we’re a couple plays away from putting this thing away.’ A couple big plays from John Jiles, then some big runs with Jalen Bussey at the end, that’s all phenomenal.”

