UWF Football: Argos with over 600 yards of total offense in win over North Greenville

Ben Grieco, Pensacola News Journal
It was almost like watching a repeat of the University of West Florida football team in Week 4 – though the score was a little closer this time around.

Toward the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Argos – leading 27-17 after a 34-yard touchdown pass from North Greenville University’s Dylan Ramirez to Cole Richardson – were in the midst of a rough start to a drive. After starting on their own 25-yard line following a touchback, back-to-back false starts put UWF back on its 15-yard line.

Then it seemed like UWF had a breakthrough when quarterback Peewee Jarrett connected with John Jiles for a 33-yard pass and a much-needed first down at the 48-yard line. But as Jarrett was being dragged down, North Greenville’s Jerrick Foster stripped the ball loose and ran it back 48 yards into the end zone.

With the point-after kick, the Crusaders trailed by just three points.

West Florida's John Jiles fends off West Georgia's Camyen Feagins as he goes in for the touch down during the Gulf South Conference opener against West Georgia at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida Saturday, September 23, 2023.

On the ensuing UWF drive, C.J. Wilson had a pair of runs for 13 yards that got the Argos to their own 49-yard line. Then Jarrett and Jiles took matters into their own hands. Jarrett fed a bullet to Jiles up the middle of the field on a short pass, who then ran through the North Greenville secondary ran into the end zone to finish a three-play drive.

After that, UWF wouldn’t be stopped – starting with a big sack from Kenneth Martin when North Greenville regained the ball – and the Argos scored 21 unanswered points to cap off the 48-24 victory over the Crusaders on Saturday in Tigerville, South Carolina.

It was similar to Week 4, when the University of West Georgia scored on a scoop-and-score, followed by what was a two-play drive that also featured a long Jarrett-Jiles pass.

“I’m excited to see the film to see if that was a fumble or not. I told our guys, ‘We’ve got to respond.’ … I thought we did that pretty much the whole fourth quarter. From 12 minutes (left) in the fourth quarter, I thought we did a good job of finishing the game,” UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “We’ve just got to improve on that, and find that instinct to finish a game a little bit earlier.”

UWF proved offensive dominance in the first half, bursting out a 20-3 advantage at halftime. Despite one long drive from the Crusaders that began the game, the Argos’ defense limited North Greenville to just a field goal.

Then the offense took over, scoring on three consecutive drives. UWF tried to increase its lead as the first half expired, but Griffin Cerra missed the 41-yard field goal attempt.

North Greenville surged ahead in the second half before the big play from Jarrett and Jiles.

“Obviously, coach (Jeff) Farrington has a great team. They do not quit. We knew that was going to happen,” Nobles said. “We knew they weren’t going to quit. … We had to finish the game. … I told our guys, ‘Hey, we’re a couple plays away from putting this thing away.’ A couple big plays from John Jiles, then some big runs with Jalen Bussey at the end, that’s all phenomenal.”

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF Football: Argos top North Greenville in second Gulf South Conference matchup