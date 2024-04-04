UWF football announces 2024 regular season; will have six home games at Pen Air Field

The 2024 season for the University of West Florida football team is set.

The Argos announced their upcoming campaign on Thursday, and will host six games in the fall – the most home games in a regular season for the program.

UWF will face four teams that were in the 2023 NCAA Playoffs, and seven of the Argos' games are against Gulf South Conference opponents.

The GSC does look a little different this year, as Shorter and the University of West Georgia both left the conference. However, the Argos will still face the former in a non-league game at the end of October.

Unlike 2023, the Argos do have a bye week during the second week of the season, in between games against McKendree and West Alabama. Last season, UWF had a special game at Division I Florida A&M, making it an 11-game schedule for the Argos.

The regular season begins on Sept. 5 when UWF hosts McKendree, a team the Argos beat on the road last year. Other non-conference games include playing at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Michigan, on Sept. 28, and hosting Shorter on Oct. 26.

It'll be the first-ever meeting between UWF and GVSU.

The Argos' conference schedule includes West Alabama (Sept. 21), Mississippi College (Oct. 5), Delta State (Oct. 12), Chowan (Oct. 19), Erskine (Nov. 2), North Greenville (Nov. 9) and Valdosta State (Nov. 16). Erskine, which is joining the GSC as an affiliate this year, and Valdosta are both away games.

It'll be the first time UWF has gone to Chowan since 2016, the first year of the Argos. The game against Erskine is also the first-ever meeting between the teams. This will also be the first time UWF plays in South Carolina, and it's the 12th different state the Argos have played in.

The game against North Greenville will serve as the Argos' Senior Day, while the home game vs. Shorter is Breast Cancer Awareness Day. The contest with Delta State is UWF's homecoming game.

UWF finished 2023 with an 8-4 (6-2 GSC) record, falling in the first round of the NCAA Division II Championship at Delta State.

“We are excited for a great 2024 season that we know will bring great competition both in the Gulf South Conference and out of conference,” UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “We are excited about each opponent on the schedule and look forward to being at our best in 2024.”

2024 UWF football schedule

Week 1: vs. McKendree (Thursday, Sept. 5, 6 p.m.)

Week 2: BYE WEEK

Week 3: vs. West Alabama (Saturday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m.)

Week 4: at Grand Valley State (Saturday, Sept. 28, 3 p.m. EST/2 p.m. CST)

Week 5: vs. Mississippi College (Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 p.m.)

Week 6: vs. Delta State (Saturday, Oct. 12, 4 p.m.)

Week 7: at Chowan (Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 p.m. EST/12 p.m. CST)

Week 8: vs. Shorter (Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m.)

Week 9: at Erskine College (Saturday, Nov. 2, TBD)

Week 10: vs. North Greenville (Saturday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.)

Week 11: at Valdosta State (Saturday, Nov. 16, TBD)

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football's schedule announced, six home games planned in 2024