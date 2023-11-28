Season in Review: UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles reflects on first season at helm of program

Head coach Kaleb Nobles didn’t hold back when talking about the University of West Florida football team’s loss to Delta State in the first round of the NCAA playoffs.

The Argos fell 49-14, ending their season with an 8-4 (6-2 Gulf South Conference) record. While the Statesmen were the favorites in the game, after the game, Nobles said the Argos “didn’t make enough plays” to win the contest.

But when reflecting on the game – and his first season as head coach of UWF – Nobles said he will “remember that one for a very long time.”

“There’s always that memory in the back of your mind when you hear people talk about games like that,” Nobles said. “It’s something that I’ll keep in the back of my mind, but I’m not going to let it keep me up overnight until we have to play those guys again.”

In his first year back at UWF after spending the 2016 season as quarterback, then 2017-19 on the coaching staff in multiple roles, Nobles said it was “an interesting experience” returning to northwest Florida now as head coach, but he’s “really excited” about the future of the program.

West Florida Argo Caden Leggett (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the final game of the regular season against Chowan Saturday, Novermber 11, 2020 at the University of West Florida.

“I’m very thankful for our administration for entrusting me and giving me an opportunity,” Nobles said. “The goal is the win championships and to build champions for life. That’s something we’ve got to keep pushing to sustain.”

‘I could not love our seniors more’

University of West Florida quarterback Peewee Jarrett (7) throws the ball at North Greenville University during the Argos' win on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Tigerville, South Carolina.

Nobles said there was a great appreciation for a lot of the older players on the roster who either chose to stay at UWF for the 2023 season, or elected to transfer to the Argos for their last season or two of eligibility.

Add in that Nobles was a first-year coach with a highly successful program in a short amount of time, plus the fact that he turned just 30 years old during the season, and the gratitude for those players grows.

“To be honest, a lot of those guys didn’t have to choose to come here to play for a young head coach, or show respect to a young, first-time head coach. But, they did. I didn’t have anybody on my roster that didn’t show me respect,” Nobles said. “It shows me that we’re doing things the right way. … (The seniors) wanted to finish what they started. I could not love our seniors more.”

Some of those seniors were mainstays on the roster, including offensive linemen Jacob Bruce and Oake Stipe, and linebacker Gael Laurent, who were all part of the 2019 National Championship roster.

Others included transfers from other programs, who made their presence known in just a year or two. Quarterback Peewee Jarrett finished his two seasons with 5,708 yards passing and 65 passing touchdowns. He also added 1,134 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns.

West Florida's John Jiles jumps over Kentucky Wesleyan players during action against Kentucky Wesleyan at the University of West Florida Friday, September 1, 2023.

First-year transfer John Jiles broke the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,255 and added 16 touchdowns, including a monstrous 277-yard, three-touchdown performance at North Greenville University. Defensive lineman John McMullen, who came from Northern Michigan, was named the GSC Defensive Player of the Year, recording 51 total tackles (34 solo, 17 assisted), 12.5 of which were sacks for a total loss of 80 yards. He also posted three forced fumbles and hurried the quarterback six times.

The list goes on.

“We’re losing some really good players on both sides of the football that have really helped UWF – whether it be one, two, three or some of them six years,” Nobles said. “We’ve got a lot of guys here that have done a lot of good things here for four or five years.”

Now eyes turn to those players returning, including linebacker Ralph Ortiz, who was named the Defensive Freshman of the Year for the GSC.

“For the guys coming back, just how awesome it is for them to have experienced playoff football – and not experienced in a good way, like we did (at Delta State),” Nobles said the message to players after the loss to Delta State. “We want to be able to use games and moments like that for lessons and motivation for them to get better and play at a higher level, whenever we get a chance to get back in the playoffs.”

‘What do we want 2024 to look like?’

UWF's Walker Robinson (44) attempts to bring down Florida A&M University running back Jaquez Yant during the Argos' 31-10 loss at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

There’s one thing for certain: next year’s team will not be the same as this past season’s. Part of that is because of the players the Argos are losing. But the other factor comes from “where we’re at in college football,” Nobles said, with the NCAA transfer portal.

Obviously, the Argos reaped the rewards of the transfer portal over the last couple seasons especially. That’s not to say it won’t happen again in 2024. But Nobles said “there’s not a crazy amount of carryover” from year to year because of the portal.

“I’m going to talk to a lot of these guys about starting to build what you want your identity to be. The 2024 team is not going to be the same as 2023,” Nobles said. “We’re going to have different leaders, and a different style of leaders.”

Outside of Ortiz, Nobles highlighted a few offensive linemen returning – including Ben Freeman, Colton Beesley and Nash Nelson – plus a lot of defensive returners. The Argos are only graduating one player out of their secondary, and, outside of Ortiz, Walker Robinson is also slated to come back to Pen Air Field.

University of West Florida linebacker Ralph Ortiz (14) tackles a University of West Alabama player during the Argos' 10-6 loss to the Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Livingston, Alabama.

“The spring is a great time to see who, of our young guys, have earned the right to lead and play at a high level? … That’s what’s exciting the most,” Nobles said. “It’s important for those guys to know, ‘All right, now the team is yours.’ … A lot of good players that we think will help us get back to the mountain top next year.”

On top of those returning, Nobles said the coaching staff has already begun the recruiting process with a focus on “player development,” honing in on players the Argos brought in as high schoolers to develop them during the spring.

Given the area, which isn’t without premier high school football talent, it makes it easier for Nobles to recruit in his own backyard.

“There’s obviously some really good players on our roster that we think are going to make an immediate impact. … There’s some guys we’ve identified in the recruiting process that we know we’re going to stay on and stay patient with,” Nobles said. “Most of our starting lineup was guys we signed from high school. … That’s a main priority for us.”

Focusing on culture

University of West Florida football head coach Kaleb Nobles watches a play unfold during the Argos' 35-3 win over McKendree University on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Leemon Field in Lebanon, Illinoid.

There were a lot of things Nobles said he learned as head coach, “thing that are going to help (him) in the future.” So it was hard for him to pinpoint one thing that stood out as something “new.”

He noted that there were some things, like learning how to manage “all the head coaching responsibilities” while also being the main play-caller for the offense.

But there was one thing that was “reaffirmed”: focusing on a team’s culture.

“We’re going to find talented players and guys we know are going to help us win a lot of football games. … But it’s about finding the right man, and building a program that you know you can trust,” Nobles said. “I challenge our staff all the time: we’ll find talented players. We’ve got to find the right men that are going to help us. That’s something we’re going to continue to do at UWF.”

Nobles was able to start a tradition of taking pictures with players after wins on the field. In a digital and social media-heavy world, having those memories are crucial, Nobles added. As the UWF program continues to get older – now having its first groups of alumni that are able to come back and watch the games – it’s more about having the memories “to look back on.”

University of West Florida linebacker Mi'Chaun Coward (29) dives after the football following a blocked punt by the Argos' special teams unit. UWF defeated Mississippi College 42-14 on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Clinton, Mississippi.

“We’re probably not going to talk about, ‘Hey, remember that thing you did when we ran outside zone to the left at home in the third quarter?’ We’re not going to talk about things like that. We’re going to talk memories, moments, learning lessons,” Nobles said. “The scores are great, and a lot of those memories and moments come during the games, but there’s a lot of things bigger than the scoreboard – and that’s something I try to remind the guys about.”

