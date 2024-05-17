UW-Oshkosh softball wins first game of D3 Regional

OSHKOSH Wis. (WFRV) – The Titans powered through the rain on Thursday and earned a win in the first game of the NCAA Division III Regional softball tournament.

Top-seed UW Oshkosh took down four-seed Saint Benedict 4-1, powered by three RBIs from right fielder Abby Garceau and five strikeouts from pitcher Sydney Nemetz.

The game was delayed by nearly forty minutes because of heavy rain midway through the bottom of the first inning.

The Titans will now face three-seed Illinois Wesleyan on May 17 at 11 a.m. CT. The Titans advanced in the double-elimination tournament after defeating Wartburg 4-1 in the first game.

