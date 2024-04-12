UW-Oshkosh Softball displays perfection starting the season undefeated at 20-0

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Oshkosh softball team is on a historic streak, having won 20 straight games to start the season, the best start in program history.

“We never really focus on winning. Winning is always a product of what we are doing,” 11-year head coach Scott Beyer said.

One Wisconsin city ranks among happiest in the United States; new report

The Titans returned 15 players from last season’s team, who started the season 17-1 before finishing with a 36-9 record. Oshkosh hosted the program’s first NCAA Division III Regionals but ultimately fell short, losing to Concordia 1-0 in the championship game.

“I’m thankful for last year. It sucked to lose at Regionals on our home field, but it prepared us to be grittier for this year,” senior shortstop Morgan Rau said. Beyer credits Rau as a vocal leader who helped set the standard for this year’s Oshkosh team.

Despite the perfect start to the season and ranked 23rd nationally, the Titans credit their success to something simple: having fun.

“We’re not taking it very seriously, which is probably opposite what a lot of people would think,” fifth-year first baseman Hannah Ritter said. While laughing, she credits softball practice for being the best part of her day and a major reason why she returned for one final season.

But between the smiles and cheers, the Titans are very dedicated to their success and to outperforming the team from last season.

For the latest on high school sports in northeast Wisconsin:

“They kind of play with a chip on their shoulder. They have something to prove. They want to win our conference. They want to get to the national tournament. We’re better than what we did last year,” Beyer emphasized.

The Titans begin WIAC conference play on Saturday when they host UW La Crosse for a doubleheader.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.