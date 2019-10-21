Utah's Bradlee Anae named Pac-12 Defensive Player and Lineman of the Week after 3-sack performance

After racking up three sacks in Utah's 21-3 win over Arizona State, as well as recording a pass breakup, Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae wins both Pac-12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman honors for Week 8. Anae now ranks seventh in Utah history in career sacks (24.0) and third among active players in the FBS, and also leads all active players in the Pac-12. He ranks 14th in the FBS and second in the Pac-12 this season in total sacks (7.0).

