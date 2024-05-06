Utah NHL to build training facility at the Shops at South Town in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The NHL is coming to Sandy. At least, that’s where the Utah NHL team will practice and train for their games.

The Smith Entertainment Group announced plans on Tuesday, May 6 to build a new hockey practice and training facility at The Shops at South Town, located at 10450 South State Street in Sandy City. City leaders confirmed that the NHL ownership group intends to build a “world-class training and practice facility,” ready for the 2025-26 NHL season.

Hockey 101: The basics of the game for new hockey fans in Utah

“Smith Entertainment Group has a proven track record for bringing quality professional sports and entertainment to Sandy, most recently with the addition of the Utah Royals women’s professional soccer team,” said Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski. “We completely support SEG’s vision for this project and look forward to inviting the community in to practice and play at the hockey training facility when this important resource is introduced to our community.”

The facility will include a minimum of two NHL-standard regulation ice surfaces and also serve as the team’s official offices. Outside of official NHL franchise use, the facility will also be used to for youth and amateur hockey and recreation among other “community programming.”

Sandy City Council Chair Ryan Mecham called the announcement “great news” for the city.

“We welcome the NHL players, coaches, support staff, and hockey fans who will come to know Sandy as the host of a state-of-the-art hockey training center and the best ice in the world,” said Mecham. “We are looking forward to working with Smith Entertainment Group on this project.”

At this time it is unclear what impact the plans for the NHL facility will have on the existing mall.

The Utah NHL team is correctly working with various local partners to finalize a plan for a temporary training and practice facility for the inaugural 2024-24 season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.