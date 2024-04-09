USWNT vs. Canada: How to watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman and the USWNT will face Canada in the SheBelieves Cup final tomorrow. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Soccer fans, it’s time for the SheBelieves Cup final. After winning the Concacaf W Gold Cup last month, the USWNT is back for another opportunity to grab a title ahead of the 2024 Olympics, and they're already one game closer to taking said title. After defeating Japan 2-1, the USWNT will face off against their rival, Canada, in the SheBelieves Cup final game this Tuesday, kicking off at 7 p.m. ET. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the 2024 invitational featured the same exact team lineup as last year: USWNT, Japan, Canada and Brazil. And this year's final will be a rematch of last month's W Gold Cup semifinal, where the USWNT defeated Canada and went on to win the whole tournament. Headed into the SheBelieves Cup, the USWNT will be looking to win its fifth consecutive trophy. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the USWNT vs. Canada game tonight.

How to watch the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final: USWNT vs. Canada

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 9

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

TV channel: TBS, Universo

Streaming: Max, Peacock

When is the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The four-game tournament kicked off on Saturday, Apr. 6 with the two semifinal games. The final and the third-place match will both take place on Tuesday, Apr. 9. The third-place match kicks off at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the final at 7 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup?

The teams participating in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup are the USWNT, Japan, Brazil and Canada, in a repeat of the 2023 lineup. The USWNT will face Canada in the final this Tuesday. Brazil and Japan will play in the third-place match.

What channel is the USWNT vs. Canada game on?

The USWNT vs. Canada game will air live on TBS, plus stream live on HBO’s Max. Spanish-language coverage of the match will air on Universo and stream on Peacock.

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada without cable:

2024 SheBelieves Cup schedule:

Saturday, Apr. 6

USWNT vs. Japan semifinal

Canada vs. Brazil semifinal

Tuesday, Apr. 9

Brazil vs. Japan: 4 p.m. ET (TBS, Max, Universo, Peacock)

USWNT vs. Canada: 7 p.m. ET (TBS, Max, Universo, Peacock)

USWNT SheBelieves Cup roster:

Goalkeepers: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave), Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham), Tierna Davidson (NY/NJ Gotham), Emily Fox (Arsenal), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (NY/NJ Gotham)

Midfielders: Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham), Lily Yohannes (AFC Ajax)

Forwards: Catarina Macario (Chelsea), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars)