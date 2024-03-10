USWNT vs Brazil: How to watch W Gold Cup Final, stream link, team news

The United States women's national team hope to win a trophy they — or anyone else — have never lifted when the W Gold Cup Final hits Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego at 8:15pm ET Sunday.

A win would make an up-and-down tournament a massive success for interim boss Twila Kilgore, who is tasked with getting the USWNT ready for the arrival of new coach Emma Hayes ahead of a massive summer that includes a quest to reclaim Olympic glory.

This is the final many wanted despite the USWNT's poor start, as the FIFA No. 2 ranked Yanks meet No. 11 Brazil with two hungry young sides with more than a few familiar names as well.

Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan, and semifinal hero Alyssa Naeher are the familiar names for the USWNT, as Naeher made three penalty saves and converted one, too, after the Yanks lost regulation and extra time leads in a water-logged match versus Canada. Jaedyn Shaw has four goals in this tournament and Jenna Nighswonger has also made waves as the Americans overcame a stunning group stage loss to Mexico to reach the final.

Brazil ended Mexico's run in the semifinal and have not lost. Early slim wins over Puerto Rico and Colombia gave way to blowouts of Panama and Argentina. Beatriz and Gabriela may be familiar names on the world scene but new heroes are arriving daily since world legend Marta retired this summer.

USWNT vs Brazil: How to watch W Gold Cup Final, stream link, start time

Kickoff: 8:15pm ET Sunday, March 10

Stream online: Paramount+ (English), ESPN+ (Spanish)