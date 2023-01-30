USWNT star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another knee surgery

Sam Mewis announced on Monday that she had another surgical procedure on her injured right knee. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

U.S. Women's National Team star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another surgery on her injured right knee.

Mewis, who is a member of the the NWSL's Kansas City Current, announced the news on social media Monday.

"I am letting everyone know that I had another surgery on my knee last week,” Mewis wrote. “I’ll be starting my rehab at home where my family can support me.

“I gave everything I had to rehabbing my knee after my last procedure in 2021. This has been a really difficult time for me personally and I’ve been devastated to be away from soccer for so long. The Current have been extremely patient and supportive of me throughout this process.

"I don’t have a timeline for return to soccer, but I will give my best effort in my recovery as I always have. Thank you to everyone for your support and well wishes."

Mewis, 30, initially underwent surgery on her knee after the 2021 Olympics. She hasn't played since. She joined the Current via trade after her initial surgery in 2021. She's yet to play for the team, which announced on Monday that it signed her to a new contract through the 2023 season.

"Midfielder Sam Mewis continues to recover from her progressive injury to her right leg," the statement reads. "In support of Mewis, the club has bought out her previous contract and signed her to a new contract through the 2023 season that is focused on her recovery and future.”

Mewis was named U.S. Soccer female player of the year in 2020 as one of the world's top midfielders. She previously played in college at UCLA where she led the Bruins to a national championship in 2013. She turned pro as the fourth pick of the 2015 NWSL draft by the Western New York Flash. She's since played professionally for the North Carolina Courage and Manchester City prior to her 2021 trade from the Courage to the Current. She's won three NWSL championships with the Flash and Courage.

Mewis initially joined the senior USWNT in 2014 for a brief stint then returned to the roster after the 2015 World Cup. By 2017, she was a fixture on the roster. But she sustained cartilage damage in her right knee in the team's 2017 finale against Canada, which sidelined her for the start of the 2018 season.

Mewis was able to return in 2018 in time to help the USWNT to the CONCACAF World Championship. She was also a member of the 2019 team that won the Women's World Cup. She scored two World Cup goals while playing in six of the USWNT's seven games, including the final against the Netherlands.

In 2021, she played for the U.S. Olympic team that won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. After the Games, she had arthroscopic surgery on her right knee that was expected to sideline her short-term. Instead, she remains sidelined with her future on the pitch unclear.