The United States men’s national team looks to stay the only team to win the CONCACAF Nations League, with heated rival Mexico standing in the way for a Thursday semifinal in Las Vegas.

And if it’s anything like the 2021 final… buckle up.

Interim boss B.J. Callaghan is at the wheel following the departure of previous interim manager Anthony Hudson, as the search for Gregg Berhalter’s replacement — or perhaps the re-hiring process for Berhalter himself — drags into the summer as planned.

Callaghan will have an exceptional opportunity to put a trophy on his resume, though the Yanks will not have Tyler Adams for this semifinal.

That said, the USMNT can still boast a brilliant 24-man squad that can put out a lineup with Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, and new forward Folarin Balogun.

If the Yanks win, they’ll face the winner of Peru and Canada — which kicks off three hours prior — to defend its CONCACAF Nations League crown.

The USMNT beat Grenada twice and El Salvador once in group play, also drawing La Selecta in San Salvador. Mexico beat Suriname twice and drew two matches with Jamaica in a tough Group A.

Former Tigres boss Diego Cocca will lead El Tri, who will not have Hirving Lozano, Jesus Manuel Corona, Raul Jimenez, Hector Herrera, and Nestor Araujo, but Mexico will have Edson Alvarez, Julian Araujo, and living legend goalkeeper Guillermo “Memo” Ochoa.

Title defense on? The Yanks will have every chance to come out on top, but matches with Mexico are always intense and the crowd will surely be split between CONCACAF’s two most accomplished nations.

How to watch USMNT vs Mexico, CONCACAF Nations League stream link

Kickoff time: 10pm ET Thursday

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

TV channels, streaming in English: Paramount Plus

TV channels en Español: Univision

USMNT vs Mexico: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League semifinal, stream originally appeared on NBCSports.com