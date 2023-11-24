USC wins ugly — again — in San Diego tournament semifinal victory over Seton Hall

Winning is better than losing. Let’s say that up front. USC advanced to the final of the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego by beating Seton Hall on Thursday, 71-63. USC will face the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday afternoon. That’s great. What’s not great is how USC played against Seton Hall.

It is true that the Trojans have not had a lot of continuity on the court because of early-season injuries to Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, and D.J. Rodman, who have all missed at least one game so far this season. Having players available for practice is not something coach Andy Enfield has been able to enjoy. Limited player availability is clearly taking its toll on USC and its level of performance. The Trojans are just trying to grind it out right now and do enough to win.

To their credit, they’re doing that … but it can’t be ignored that the Trojans don’t look remotely convincing right now. If they can’t become a much better team than this, the season won’t fulfill its promise and potential.

USC beat Seton Hall on Thanksgiving Day but made a mess of what should have been a straightforward win. The Trojans led 32-18 late in the first half but allowed Seton Hall to pull within 10 at halftime due to some completely unforced errors. USC later led 49-31 with nearly 13 minutes left but then scored just two points in the next 6:40, allowing Seton Hall to make a 12-0 run and pull within six. Seton Hall got as close as 56-53 with 3:45 left before the Trojans were able to lock down on defense and close out the game down the stretch.

The alarm bells after this win go beyond the larger reality that Seton Hall went on big runs as soon as USC got a bigger lead. It wasn’t just that the Trojans relaxed; the more specific problem is that USC gave away a lot of free points.

USC allowed large quantities of points off turnovers, second-chance points, and points off free throws to power Seton Hall’s second-half comeback. USC’s initial halfcourt defense was elite. Seton Hall scored very few points in this game if it didn’t get an easy basket off a turnover or an offensive rebound, or if it didn’t get a free throw.

The Trojans’ inability to avoid basic mistakes is the main reason this game was so close. Isaiah Collier committed five turnovers in a very uneven performance for USC. Joshua Morgan, who did block 10 shots, coughed up six turnovers. USC finished with 19 turnovers, way too many for a team with a strong, talented backcourt.

The Trojans struggle at times to defend the defensive backboard. They allowed 14 offensive rebounds to Seton Hall in the second half of this game.

The Trojans can’t expect to beat good teams with this many giveaways of various kinds.

USC now prepares for Oklahoma on Friday in the championship game. The Trojans will need to perform at a much higher level if they want to win.

