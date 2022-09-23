USC vs Oregon State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

USC vs Oregon State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: USC (3-0), Oregon State (3-0)

USC vs Oregon State Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

Nothing is slowing down this offense.

Caleb Williams is in total command, the running game stepped up against Fresno State – the balance was great in the 45-17 win – and so far it seems like the faucet gets turned on whenever it needs to.

It doesn’t always work this easily, but the Trojans rolled at will against the Bulldogs. Oregon State needed a late score to survive at Fresno 35-32.

The Beavers have a good enough offense to hit the USC defensive front hard, but the pass rush isn’t there. Don’t get any pressure on Williams, and he’ll do whatever he wants.

Why Oregon State Will Win

The offense is rolling.

There’s good balance, the running game is averaging five yards per carry, and Chance Nolan is connecting on the downfield passing game enough to open it up.

It’s going to be the ground attack, though, that has to take over.

USC is giving up 4.8 yards per carry and allowed Rice, Stanford, and Fresno State to rumble, but all three had to abandon what worked to try keeping up the pace.

Oregon State has to get the 1-2 punch of Deshaun Fenwick and Damien Martinez going early, it needs to keep Williams and company on the sidelines, and …

What’s Going To Happen

USC’s defensive front might be having big problems against the run, but there’s no issue with the pass rush.

Oregon State’s offensive front has been great in pass protection, strong for the running game, and it’s going to have a terrific game. It’s not going to be enough.

The energy will be amazing, the team will be jacked, and it’ll be a fun first half. Then USC’s offense will wake up and take over halfway through the third quarter.

The defense that will get hit hard will make up for it with two late takeaways.

USC vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

USC 40, Oregon State 31

Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

USC vs Oregon State Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

