USC transfer Raleek Brown says Colorado has reached out

The college football transfer portal is buzzing out of control, and the Colorado Buffaloes have landed a lot of talent, especially on the offensive line.

One of the most intriguing available names is USC running back/wide receiver Raleek Brown, who redshirted this year after the Trojans added a lot of offensive talent once again.

Since entering the portal on Dec. 4, Brown has received interest from at least 20 schools and Colorado is one of them, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Some of the other schools that have contacted Brown include Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Florida, Arizona State, Arkansas, Arizona, Washington and North Carolina.

Brown caught 16 passes for 175 yards and three scores in 2022 while being used primarily as a wide receiver.

Former USC RB Raleek Brown tells @on3sports he has heard from these 2️⃣0️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal The 5’9 190 RB was ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘22 Class 👀https://t.co/7gsGTUCed2 pic.twitter.com/1gVAWXzoY4 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire