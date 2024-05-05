USC reaches out to Arizona State transfer receiver Elijhah Badger

Former Arizona State wide receiver Elijhah Badger, who entered the NCAA transfer portal last month, has received an offer from USC football.

He has already visited Washington, Arizona and plans to visit Florida, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Coming out of Folsom High School in the Class of 2020, Badger was listed as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports index and the nation’s 141st-ranked player. He also checked in as the third-ranked player at his position and the 14th-ranked player in the state of California.

In his last season in Tempe, Badger totaled 65 catches for 713 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Those numbers helped boost his career totals with the Sun Devils to 142 grabs for 1,640 yards and 13 total touchdowns in four years at ASU.

Badger has two years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate tenure. USC has especially urgent needs on defense, but with the Trojans not getting some of their preferred defensive targets, souping up the offense is hardly the worst idea or Plan B right now.

Former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger has heard from these 2️⃣0️⃣ Schools since entering the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 190 WR totaled 142 receptions for 1,640 Yards, & 10 TDs in his time at ASU Is the Top Available WR in the Portal (per On3 Industry)… pic.twitter.com/Q5FEMBioxT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 4, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire