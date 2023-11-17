USC point guard target Zoom Diallo to make decision soon

Zoom Diallo, the top-ranked point guard in the 2024 class and No. 9 overall prospect, is nearing a decision on his college basketball commitment.

The Tacoma (Washington) native, who is playing his senior season at Napa (California) Prolific Prep, will make his decision and pick among four Western schools: Washington, Arizona, Gonzaga, and USC.

“I’m in final decision making mode,” Diallo said. “I’m starting to narrow it down little by little and getting closer and closer to a decision. That’s what’s going on,” per (247Sports)

Diallo averaged 20 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds per game on the season. It is notable that if Gonzaga does not win this recruitment, Diallo will either go to a Big Ten or Big 12 school, given conference realignment and the fact that none of Washington, USC or Arizona will be in the Pac-12 next season.

It will be fascinating to see which school Diallo chooses. One Western college basketball program will be enhanced at the expense of others. USC and Arizona both hope that at the very least, Diallo does not pick the other. USC could live with a Gonzaga recruiting win far more than an Arizona recruiting victory.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire