USC offers 2027 tight end Mark Bowman, aka ‘Baby Brock Bowers’

USC knows quality when it sees it. Consider 6-foot-4, 215-pound incoming sophomore tight end Mark Bowman from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana (California). Bowman has received an offer from the USC Trojans. The 16-year-old — dubbed “Baby Brock Bowers” — also wears No. 19 and reminds a lot of people of the three-time All-American and first-round NFL draft pick.

Bowman was named a Max Preps Freshman All-American in 2023 with 11 receptions, 4 touchdowns and 125 yards.

The California native holds offers from Colorado, Miami, USC, Nebraska, Florida, Georgia, Notre Dame, Florida State, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Texas, Washington, Tennessee and many more to name and come as he still has three years of high school remaining.

USC must first focus on defense, but of course, that doesn’t mean the Trojans can’t or shouldn’t look for special equation-changing players on the offensive side of the ball. Give Lincoln Riley some bold and creative playmakers. Then see what he can do on Saturdays. It’s an exciting prospect to contemplate.

ALL GLORY TO GOD!! Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Southern California!@MDFootball @CoachZachHanson @LincolnRiley pic.twitter.com/3L7xnljE81 — Mark Bowman (@Mark_Bowman09) May 21, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire