USC is the most dominant football program in PAC 12 history, but who is second?

Each Monday, I appear on the weekly Trojan Conquest live show on The Voice of College Football with Mark Rogers—the voice of college football—and Trojanswire editor Matt Zemek. This week, we dove into the all-time Pac-12 football rankings.

The rankings, based on several metrics such as all-time winning percentage, bowl victories, conference championships, national championships and much more, were heavily skewed in USC’s favor, as one might expect.

After discussing Trojan dominance, we shifted our between Washington and UCLA for the second spot, before tackling the recent trends in the conference.

Matt Zemek highlighted UCLA’s dominant teams under legendary Bruin coach Red Sanders. Sanders Bruins teams were arguably some of the most successful in UCLA football history winning three Pacific Coast Conference titles, a couple Rose Bowl wins and a national championship in 1954. His overall record of 66–19–1 (.773) and a winning record against the Trojans (6-3) give him a lofty spot among all Bruin coaches, most likely only second to the immortal John Wooden.

Tommy Prothro became coach from 1965 to 1970, the Bruins achieved a remarkable 104-55-5 record and their miracle comeback win against #1 Michigan state which began the nickname the “Gutty little Bruins” as the undermanned and undersized Bruins toppled the Spartans in the 1966 Rose Bowl.

I added that much of the Bruins’ success on this list can be attributed to their long-time coach, Terry Donohue, who led the team from 1976 to 1995. Under Donahue the Bruins won seven straight bowl games. He began the eight game winning streak against the Trojans which occupied the majority of the 1990s and allowed him to retire with a winning record against the Men of Troy (10-9-1). His tenure brought the Cross Town Rivalry to new heights as both teams took ownership of the Victory Bell in it’s most competitive run in the rivalry history.

Throughout history, the Washington Huskies have enjoyed remarkable success under the leadership of legendary coaches such as Gil Dobie, Don James, and Chris Petersen. Coach Dobie achieved an incredible feat, remaining undefeated in his nine seasons with the Huskies, boasting a record of 58-0-3. The Huskies later surpassed this achievement by extending their unbeaten streak to an astonishing 64 games, scoring 1930 points while allowing only 118 to their opponents. Decades later, Don James, also known as the “Dawgfather,” led the Huskies to their only national championship in 1991 with one of the most formidable defenses in conference history. More recently, Chris Petersen and Kalen Deboer guided Washington into the College Football Playoffs in 2016 and 2023, respectively.

Despite USC holding a significant lead in the overall standings, but Mark noted that in the 21st century, they had only secured two more wins than Oregon. For over a decade, the Trojans have faced challenges, and other conference teams have filled the void in USC’s absence. Notably, Oregon did not have to deal with the erroneous investigation and severe sanctions imposed on USC, which were second only to the “death penalty” given to SMU in the 1980s. Despite these obstacles, USC has maintained its dominance in the Pac-12, leading the conference in victories for almost the last quarter century.

