USC’s last Pac-12 season frequently ran into — and through — Arizona

The USC Trojans have completed their last college sports cycle in the Pac-12 Conference. Their last baseball season in the Pac-12 just ended. Basketball ended in March. Football ended in November (regular season, not the bowl game). A lot of USC endings in the Pac-12 have involved the Arizona Wildcats and, in some cases, the state of Arizona.

USC baseball’s last Pac-12 game was against the University of Arizona on Saturday night. The game was played in the state of Arizona, given that Scottsdale was the host city.

USC men’s basketball played its last Pac-12 game against Arizona, both in the regular season and in the Pac-12 Tournament. USC men’s basketball and baseball both faced Arizona in the final Pac-12 game ever played by those two Trojan teams, both in the Pac-12 Tournament.

USC women’s basketball played its last Pac-12 regular season game versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Women of Troy did so in Tempe.

USC and Arizona will play in separate conferences next season. They walk out the door of the Pac-12 having met in a lot of important conference finales.

