USC defensive analyst Austin Woods leaves to become a position coach at FCS school

Austin Woods, a lead defensive analyst at USC, is expected to become the new offensive line coach at Incarnate Word, per Bruce Feldman on Twitter.

Woods 30, was an offensive lineman and starting long snapper at Oklahoma (2010-13), finishing his career as a team captain on the 2013 Sugar Bowl-winning Sooner team. He was a 3-time (2011-13) Academic All-Big 12 first teamer. While at Oklahoma, he beat cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) following chemotherapy treatments in the summer and fall of 2012.

Austin Woods joined the USC staff in January of 2022 as an analyst working with the defense. He is now heading to Incarnate Word with USC graduate assistant Conner McQueen.

Woods followed Riley to Los Angeles in January of 2022, and less than a year later, he is leaving for his first on-field coaching gig.

Woods and McQueen’s last game with USC will be in the Cotton Bowl versus Tulane.

The Cotton Bowl will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on January 2, live on ESPN.

