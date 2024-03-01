USC’s Brenden Rice named one of top five players with most to gain at NFL combine

Brenden Rice, son of NFL legend Jerry Rice, has been making a name for himself in college football. Brenden Rice is stepping out of his father’s immense shadow. Beginning at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, where he was recognized as a 3-star recruit, Brenden committed to the University of Colorado, showing promise in his freshman year with limited playing time. He transferred to USC after his sophomore season.

Rice was second on the Trojans in 2023 with 45 catches for 791 receiving yards. He led the team with 12 touchdown receptions. Pro Football Focus graded Rice with an overall mark of 77.8 in 2023.

Rice was listed along with North Carolina’s Tea Walker, Oregon QB Bo Nix, Auburn DB Carlton Johnson, and Penn State CB, Kalen King as players with the most to gain at the NFL combine, where the media frenzy surrounding top players such as USC’s Caleb Williams has already begun. The top five list came from The Draft Network.

The 2024 NFL scouting combine is underway in Indianapolis. The 2024 NFL draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.

Don't sleep on USC's Brenden Rice (6021v, 212v) in this year's deep WR class. He's one of most physical big receivers in this class. Rice can simply bully smaller corners, as he does here on this block release. Checkout where CB's heels are at snap and where they end up. 💪… pic.twitter.com/0RpARysvMb — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire