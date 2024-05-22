USC basketball offers the No. 2 prospect in Michigan

Davison (Michigan) native Gregory Lawson is a 2025 three-star point guard. He has been offered by USC and Eric Mussleman. The new Trojan coach continues to build this USC hoops team from the ground up.

Lawson averaged 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists in his junior season last year. He was also one of the top cornerbacks in the state of Michigan but plans on playing basketball at the next level.

Lawson tells SpartanMag.com that Arkansas, Michigan State, Ohio State, TCU, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Xavier, Alabama, Iowa, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Georgetown ‘are all really consistent’ with their communication.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Lawson is ranked the No. 22 point guard, No. 125 overall recruit in the national 2025 class and No. 2 in the state of Michigan.

Eric Musselman had to load up on the transfer portal to create his 2024-2025 USC basketball roster. Future rosters are likely to be more recruiting-oriented and less dependent on the portal.

