USC Aiken golf team set for NCAA Regional

May 8—The No. 7 USC Aiken golf team is set for the upcoming NCAA South/Southeast Regional, which will take place May 9-11 in Gainesville, Ga.

The tournament is hosted by No. 1 North Georgia. Fifteen of the top 25 teams (Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Poll) will vie for five spots at the national championship. This includes six of the top 10 teams in the rankings.

Nationally-ranked teams in the tournament include No. 1 North Georgia, No. 2 Lincoln Memorial, No. 3 Georgia Southwestern, No. 7 USCA, No. 8 Lee, No. 9 West Florida, No. 11 Nova Southeastern, No. 12 Lander, No. 13 Saint Leo, No. 14 Florida Southern, No. 15 Barton, No. 20 Coker, No. 22 Barry, No. 23 Columbus State and No. 25 Shorter.

Head coach Michael Carlisle's team will be represented by Oscar Abrahamsson, Justice Hartman, Rory McDonald O'Brien, Erik Olin and Gage Weeks.

Olin leads the team with a 71.81 stroke average. He posted a pair of top-five finishes on the season and two more top-10 efforts. Olin's best round of the season was a team-low 64. Olin tied for second at the Tennessee River Rumble and tied for fourth at the PBC Championship. Additionally, he was sixth at the Bearcat Fall Invitational and ninth at the Wexford Intercollegiate.

Abrahamsson notched a 72.06 stroke average in 33 rounds of play. He was co-champion of Wexford Intercollegiate. He was fifth at the Spring Bulldog Classic a week later. Abrahamsson earned a 10th-place finish at the PBC Championship.

McDonald O'Brien's 72.18 stroke average is third on the team. He won the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate and had another top-five finish to his credit on the year, which occurred at the Cateechee Fall Invitational with a third-place effort.

Hartman has competed in four events this season and sports a 74.67 stroke average. Hartman's best round is a 70, which was posted at the Furman Intercollegiate.

Weeks will be making his first appearance of the year for the Pacers. For his career, Weeks averages a 75.2 stroke average. His best career finish was a 15th-place effort when he posted a 4-under 212, helping USCA win the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational.