USC adds Wyoming defensive tackle transfer Gavin Meyer

USC finally added much-needed defensive tackle depth when Wyoming transfer Gavin Meyer joined the Trojans on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound redshirt senior defensive lineman chose USC over Cal and Big Ten schools Wisconsin and Illinois. He appeared in nine games his first two seasons with the Cowboys, but saw his playing time increase with a significant role on the defensive line the past two seasons.

The Trojans needed to add one or two defensive linemen to their thin roster. Head coach Lincoln Riley discussed this with the media as the team entered spring camp. Defensive ends coach Shaun Nua hinted that Anthony Lucas’ size, athleticism, and versatility made him a prime candidate to play on the outside and help at defensive tackle when needed.

However, instead of adding depth early in the spring portal window, the Trojans saw projected starting nose guard Isaiah Raikes enter the transfer portal. Raikes, an offseason transfer from Texas A&M, was seen as the athletic and disruptive force in the middle that would command attention from the offensive line to free up the defensive ends and tackle Bear Alexander. His departure was made worse by the surprise departure of redshirt freshman Deijon Laffitte 13 days later.

The Trojans will have to rely on the addition of Meyer and the arrival of incoming freshman defensive lineman Carlon Jones (6-2 and 285), who will join the team this summer to shore up the room at this point. Riley, defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and defensive line coach Eric Henderson are likely to continue actively seeking more defensive options in the lead-up to the start of fall camp. This depth is crucial not only for game days but also for maintaining high-quality, competitive, and physically demanding practices throughout the camp and season.

