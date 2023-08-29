Will USC add four-star linebacker D.J. McClary this fall?

Where will four-star linebacker D.J. McClary land? Last month McClary released a top eight of Rutgers, Penn State, USC, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State. The 6-foot, 210-pound linebacker at Henry Snyder (Jersey City, N.J.), is a consensus four-star recruit. The On3 industry rankings have him as a top 100 player in the nation in the 2025 recruiting class.

On film, McClary’s athleticism pops off the screen; he plays both ways for the Snyder Tigers. The junior splits time between quarterback and running back on offense, he rushed for over 2000 yards last season. At linebacker, McClary is a fierce tackle who knows how to gain ground while diagnosing a play.

McClary’s size is a bit on the smaller side for a linebacker, but in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s scheme, he could play the hybrid safety/linebacker position.

USC doesn’t land many kids from New Jersey, but with their move to Big Ten country in 2024, the Trojans have been more active on the recruiting trail nationally, especially in the Northeast.

#AGTG recruitment is still 100% open but from the schools that offered this is my top 8!! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/yBtUd1e14w — DJ McClary (@tnlDJ_) July 3, 2023

