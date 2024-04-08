USC 2025 recruiting class enters top 5 in 247 composite rankings

After entering the top three classes in On3’s national team rankings, Lincoln Riley’s staff has the Trojans in the top five in the 247Sports composite rankings. USC added two new running back recruits to boost the total number of commits for the 2025 class to 10 players. The class is represented by two five-star prospects, three four-star players, and four three-star commits. The class is much more balanced now with four commits on offense and six on defense.

Daune Morris, at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Harry Dalton III — who is from Dinwiddie, Virginia — made their commitments to USC and new running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr.

Morris and Dalton join Riley Wormley as future Trojan running backs in the 2025 class. This class now includes a majority of the players, six, who played high school east of the Mississippi.

USC continues is meteoric climb over the past month, passing No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Penn State, and No. 8 Alabama. It’s a long way away from the early signing period that starts in December, but USC is showing signs of returning to its previous lofty status in recruiting.

