USC 2025 football recruiting class is catching fire

The USC football recruiting outlook for 2025 just changed in a big way. The Trojans landed multiple elite 2025 prospects on the defensive side of the ball on Sunday, March 24.

“Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who has long been committed to Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs, has now officially flipped his commitment to the USC Trojans following his recent visit to the university. Eric Henderson’s “Dawgwork” is delivering in a huge way for the Men of Troy. This news has caused a stir on social media, as Terry has been a key part of the Bulldogs’ defensive line plans for over a year. His departure from Georgia is sure to attract attention, especially considering his stature and ranking as the 13th-best player in the country and the second-best defensive lineman according to 247Sports’ player rankings.”

That’s just one part of a larger whole, with the Trojans bringing in multiple 2025 defensive prospects and stockpiling both quality and depth in a way they haven’t been able to do with previous classes under head coach Lincoln Riley.

