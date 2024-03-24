Georgia five-star defensive line commit Justus Terry flips to USC, Eric Henderson brings him home

Five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry has flipped his commitment from Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs to the Trojans on his official visit to USC this weekend.

Terry has been committed to Georgia for over a year. Pulling a longtime defensive commit from the Bulldogs, especially on the front line, is going to turn some heads. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Terry is ranked 13th nationally and the number two defensive lineman in 247Sports’ 2025 class.

“It was a no brainer! Coming from a small town I wanted to expand my life as much as possible and I felt like USC is the right place to do that,” Terry explained his decision in an interview with 247Sports. “No. 1 business school in the country, I want to study business entrepreneurship. Coach Henny is good with developing players and I want to be a part of this journey with him! I trust his coaching and the way he plans on utilizing me!”

We have discussed Henderson’s close relationship with Aaron Donald, arguably the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history, when he coached him with the Los Angeles Rams. Donald was not shy about the affect Henderson will have on he defensive line at USC.

“They are going to be technically sound. There’s going to be a bunch of dawgs flying around — playing mean, playing fast man, and um, the chemistry they’re going to have together, as a group, with Coach Henny there… it’s going to be like no other man, they’re going to have a lot of success man,” explained Donald in his endorsement of Henderson. “As long as they have Coach Henny, I know from personal experience. Seeing what he did with our group, with me personally, I’ve got nothing but love for Coach Henny.”

The effects of Eric Henderson’s hire as the defensive line coach are already taking shape. Clearly Terry heard Donald’s ringing endorsement. He understands that Henderson’s developmental coaching ability is crucial for the ultimate goal of any college athlete: a successful and lucrative career in the pros. In 2001 USC’s defensive line coach, Ed Ogereon, was successful in flipping Shaun Cody from the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. It marked the beginning of a dynasty under Pete Carroll.

But let’s slow down: Commitments aren’t binding and we are a long way away from signing day in December. Still, it is impossible to ignore the traction USC defensive line recruiting is gaining with Henderson.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire