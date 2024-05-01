USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, April 30: Alex Perez joins top 15 at flyweight after upset KO

Although it was a low-profile event by UFC standards, this past Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 55 event created some movement in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings.

Two main card winners in particular gained attention. Former UFC flyweight title challenger Alex Perez snapped a three-fight losing skid with a blistering knockout of Matheus Nicolau in the headliner, while Brazilian women’s flyweight Karine Silva made it 4-0 inside the octagon with a unanimous decision over Ariane da Silva at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check out where both fighters are now slotted in their respective weight classes after notable victories.

