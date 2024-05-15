USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, May 14: Joaquin Buckley making waves at welterweight

Following UFC on ESPN 56, the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings required updating.

In the feature bout of the event at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Derrick Lewis knocked out Rodrigo Nascimento, extending his UFC knockout record.

A few other notables made their presence felt in a big way with strong showings. In the co-feature, Joaquin Buckley continued an impressive run since dropping down to welterweight by shutting out Nursulton Ruziboev. Also, Carlos Ulberg scored a lightning-fast finish of Alonzo Menifield.

Both fighters moved up in the rankings in their respective divisions following their impressive performances.

