USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Girls Bowler of the Year nominees

The top high school bowlers from across the country have been selected, with these 25 talented girls making up the 2023-24 ALL-USA TODAY roster.

Each will now have the chance to be named the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Bowler of the Year in August.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, we’re pleased to announce ALL-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Bowling Team.

A huge congratulations to each of these athletes …

NJSIAA individual bowling finals at Bowlero North Brunswick on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Kate Ackerman, Maple Hill High School (New York) — SR

Arianno Araujo, Amos Alonzo Stagg High School (Illinois) — SR

Haylee Bates, Fremont High School (Nebraska) — SR

Angelica Blimegger, West Boca Raton High School (Florida) — JR

Malia Briggs, Chambersburg Area Senior High School (Pennsylvania) — SO

Macy Bromley, Hardin County High School (Tennessee) — SR

Emma Cadwell, Holt High School (Michigan) — SO

Cadence Cagnolatti, St. Amant High School (Louisiana) — SR

Annabelle Carter, Gloucester County Institute of Technology (New Jersey) — SO

Olyvia Choura, Eisenhower High School (Kansas) — SR

Kendall Craig, Henry Clay High School (Kentucky) — JR

Brooklyn Gaines, Desoto Central High School (Mississippi) — SO

Kaitlyn Greenaway, Boardman High School (Ohio) — JR

Jayme Harvey, Northside High School (Arkansas) — JR

Jersi Jensen, Wayne High School (Nebraska) — SR

Kylee Kirchner, Vinton-Shellsburg High School (Iowa) — JR

Amelia Lemanowicz, Morris County School of Technology (New Jersey) — SR

Chloe Manifold, Hillsdale High School (Michigan) — SR

Lily Mattison, R.A. Long High School (Washington) — SR

Eliana Occhino, Christian Brothers Academy (New York) — JR

Michaela Palumbo, Mineola High School (New York) — SR

Ada Querin, West Valley High School (Washington) — SR

Kaylee Russell, Carrollton High School (Ohio) — SO

Kalee Stockstill, Wichita Northwest High School (Kansas) — JR

Tamia Yeager, Spanaway Lake High School (Washington) — JR

