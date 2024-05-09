USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Boys Track Athlete of the Year watchlist
The top boys track performers from across the country have been unveiled, with these 50 athletes receiving a nod on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards watchlist.
There’s still plenty of time to send in suggestions ahead of the big event in August, when the Players of the Year will be announced — names can be submitted to both roleary@usatventures.com and BFontana@usatventures.com.
Ahead of the anticipated event and selections, here are the athletes to keep an eye on for HSSA Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
Grand Haven’s Seth Norder wins the state Division 1 cross country meet Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 at Michigan International Speedway.
Fischer Adams — SR, Distance | Palmer High School | Palmer, Alaska
Gatlin Bair — SR, Sprints | Burley High School | Burley, Idaho
Joseph Bariola — SR, Distance | Lakeside High School | Hot Springs, Arkansas
Cameron Bates — SR, Hurdles | Mansfield Timberview High School | Arlington, Texas
Adam Burlison — SR, Distance | Amarillo High School | Amarillo, Texas
Ernest Campbell — SR, Sprints | Rufugio High School | Rufugio, Texas
Colin Cernansky — SR, Distance | Marlington High School | Marlington, Ohio
Will Conway — SR, Middle Distance | Floyd Central High School | Floyds Knobs, Indiana
Micahi Danzy — SR, Sprints | Florida High School | Tallahassee, Florida
Ryan Denhof — SR, Distance | Liberty High School | Peoria, Arizona
Mason Dossett — SR, Hurdles | Ridge Point High School | Missouri City, Texas
Ethan Edgeworth — SR, Distance | Cold Springs High School | Breman, Alabama
Dane Eike — SR, Sprints | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Maurice Gleaton — JR, Sprints | Langston Hughes High School | Fairburn, Georgia
Trevor Gough — SR, Hurdles | Snow Canyon High School | Andover, Kansas
Landon Heemeyer — SR, Distance | Rocky Mountain High School | Meridian, Idaho
Steven Hergenrother — SR, Distance | Ridgefield High School | Ridgefield, Connecticut
Juriad Hughes — SR, Sprints | Irondale High School | New Brighton, Minnesota
JoJo Jourdon — SR, Distance | Olympus High School | Salt Lake City, Utah
Jayden Keys — SR, Hurdles | Katy Tomkins High School | Katy, Texas
Patrick Koon — SR, Distance | Leon High School | Tallahassee, Florida
Tommy Latham — JR, Distance | Marist High School | Brookhaven, Georgia
Tyler Mathews — SR, Middle Distance | Red Mountain High School | Mesa, Arizona
Jamari McIvory — SR, Sprints | Savannah Christian Preparatory School | Savannah, Georgia
Derek Meadows — JR, Sprints | Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
Christian Miller — SR, Sprints | Creekside HIgh School | St. John’s, Florida
Berkley Nance — SR, Distance | Mills Godwin High School | Henrico, Virginia
Nathan Neil — SR, Distance | Bozeman High School | Bozeman, Montana
Sidi Njie — JR, Sprints | Westlake High School | Atlanta, Georgia
Seth Norder — SR, Distance | Grand Haven High School | Grand Haven, Michigan
Jason Parra — SR, Distance | Millikan High School | Long Beach, California
Dwight Phillips — SR, Sprints | Pebblebrook High School | Douglasville, Georgia
Vincent Recupero — JR, Distance | Bishop Blanchet High School | Seattle, Washington
Xai Ricks — SR, Sprints | Long Beach Poly High School | Long Beach, California
Clay Shively — SR, Distance | Wichita Trinity Academy | Wichita, Kansas
Daniel Simmons — SR, Distance | American Fork High School | American Fork, Utah
Jonathan Simms — JR, Sprints | Allen High School | Allen, Texas
Jackson Smith — SR, Sprints | Walton-Verona High School | Walton, Kentucky
Peyton Sommers — JR, Sprints | Cherokee Trail High School | Aurora, Colorado
Nate Stadtlander — JR, Distance | Meridian High School | Meridian, Idaho
Ty Steorts — JR, Distance | Hurricane High School | Hurricane, West Virginia
Heston Thompson — SR, Sprints | Stillwater High School | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Cameron Todd — SR, Distance | Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School | Indianapolis, Indiana
Noah Valyo — SR, Distance | Athens Drive Magnet School | Raleigh, North Carolina
Jordan Washington — SR, Sprints | Jordan High School | Long Beach, California
Anthony Waterman — SR, Hurdles | DeMatha Catholic High School | Hyattsville, Maryland
Jelani Watkins — SR, Sprints | Klein Forest High School | Klein Forest, Texas
Dyson Wicker — SR, Sprints | Rockwall-Heath High School | Heath, Texas
Dai’Vontay Young — SR, Hurdles | Dunbar High School | Dayton, Ohio
Drew Zundell — SR, Distance | University High School | Morgantown, West Virginia
From the HSSA
Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.
Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.
Follow our main Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads pages for more.