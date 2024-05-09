USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Boys Track Athlete of the Year watchlist

The top boys track performers from across the country have been unveiled, with these 50 athletes receiving a nod on the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards watchlist.

Ahead of the anticipated event and selections, here are the athletes to keep an eye on for HSSA Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

Fischer Adams — SR, Distance | Palmer High School | Palmer, Alaska

Gatlin Bair — SR, Sprints | Burley High School | Burley, Idaho

Joseph Bariola — SR, Distance | Lakeside High School | Hot Springs, Arkansas

Cameron Bates — SR, Hurdles | Mansfield Timberview High School | Arlington, Texas

Adam Burlison — SR, Distance | Amarillo High School | Amarillo, Texas

Ernest Campbell — SR, Sprints | Rufugio High School | Rufugio, Texas

Colin Cernansky — SR, Distance | Marlington High School | Marlington, Ohio

Will Conway — SR, Middle Distance | Floyd Central High School | Floyds Knobs, Indiana

Micahi Danzy — SR, Sprints | Florida High School | Tallahassee, Florida

Ryan Denhof — SR, Distance | Liberty High School | Peoria, Arizona

Mason Dossett — SR, Hurdles | Ridge Point High School | Missouri City, Texas

Ethan Edgeworth — SR, Distance | Cold Springs High School | Breman, Alabama

Dane Eike — SR, Sprints | Valor Christian High School | Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Maurice Gleaton — JR, Sprints | Langston Hughes High School | Fairburn, Georgia

Trevor Gough — SR, Hurdles | Snow Canyon High School | Andover, Kansas

Landon Heemeyer — SR, Distance | Rocky Mountain High School | Meridian, Idaho

Steven Hergenrother — SR, Distance | Ridgefield High School | Ridgefield, Connecticut

Juriad Hughes — SR, Sprints | Irondale High School | New Brighton, Minnesota

JoJo Jourdon — SR, Distance | Olympus High School | Salt Lake City, Utah

Jayden Keys — SR, Hurdles | Katy Tomkins High School | Katy, Texas

Patrick Koon — SR, Distance | Leon High School | Tallahassee, Florida

Tommy Latham — JR, Distance | Marist High School | Brookhaven, Georgia

Tyler Mathews — SR, Middle Distance | Red Mountain High School | Mesa, Arizona

Jamari McIvory — SR, Sprints | Savannah Christian Preparatory School | Savannah, Georgia

Derek Meadows — JR, Sprints | Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada

Christian Miller — SR, Sprints | Creekside HIgh School | St. John’s, Florida

Berkley Nance — SR, Distance | Mills Godwin High School | Henrico, Virginia

Nathan Neil — SR, Distance | Bozeman High School | Bozeman, Montana

Sidi Njie — JR, Sprints | Westlake High School | Atlanta, Georgia

Seth Norder — SR, Distance | Grand Haven High School | Grand Haven, Michigan

Jason Parra — SR, Distance | Millikan High School | Long Beach, California

Dwight Phillips — SR, Sprints | Pebblebrook High School | Douglasville, Georgia

Vincent Recupero — JR, Distance | Bishop Blanchet High School | Seattle, Washington

Xai Ricks — SR, Sprints | Long Beach Poly High School | Long Beach, California

Clay Shively — SR, Distance | Wichita Trinity Academy | Wichita, Kansas

Daniel Simmons — SR, Distance | American Fork High School | American Fork, Utah

Jonathan Simms — JR, Sprints | Allen High School | Allen, Texas

Jackson Smith — SR, Sprints | Walton-Verona High School | Walton, Kentucky

Peyton Sommers — JR, Sprints | Cherokee Trail High School | Aurora, Colorado

Nate Stadtlander — JR, Distance | Meridian High School | Meridian, Idaho

Ty Steorts — JR, Distance | Hurricane High School | Hurricane, West Virginia

Heston Thompson — SR, Sprints | Stillwater High School | Stillwater, Oklahoma

Cameron Todd — SR, Distance | Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School | Indianapolis, Indiana

Noah Valyo — SR, Distance | Athens Drive Magnet School | Raleigh, North Carolina

Jordan Washington — SR, Sprints | Jordan High School | Long Beach, California

Anthony Waterman — SR, Hurdles | DeMatha Catholic High School | Hyattsville, Maryland

Jelani Watkins — SR, Sprints | Klein Forest High School | Klein Forest, Texas

Dyson Wicker — SR, Sprints | Rockwall-Heath High School | Heath, Texas

Dai’Vontay Young — SR, Hurdles | Dunbar High School | Dayton, Ohio

Drew Zundell — SR, Distance | University High School | Morgantown, West Virginia

