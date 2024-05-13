USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Girls Hockey Player of the Year nominees

The top girls hockey players from across the country have been unveiled, with these 25 athletes making up the 2023-24 ALL-USA HSSA roster.

Each will now have the chance at being named the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Girls Hockey Player of the Year in August.

Ahead of the highly anticipated awards show, here is the ALL-USA HSSA Girls Hockey Team.

A huge congratulations to each of these talented athletes …

BFA’s Bri Jarvis rushes across the blue line.

Ashlyn Abrahamson, F, Devils Lake High School (North Dakota) — SR

Sofie Ancona, F, University Liggett School (Michigan) — SR

Lindzi Avar, F, Minnetonka High School (Minnesota) — SR

Ava Bartoli, D, Berlin High School (New Hampshire) — SR

Zoie Campbell, G, Dimond High School (Alaska) — SR

Autumn Cooper, F, Superior High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Riley Dunn, F, Pinkerton Academy (New Hampshire) — SR

Lauren Fox, D, Walled Lake Northern High School (Michigan) — SR

Emerson Homa, F, Gorham High School (Maine) — SR

Bri Jarvis, F, Bellows Free Academy (Vermont) — SR

Mackenzie Jones, D, Andover High School (Minnesota) — JR

Kate Kosobud, D, Moorhead High School (Minnesota) — SR

Maeve Lee, F, Hanover High School (New Hampshire) — SR

Ilsa Lindaman, F, Marshall School (Minnesota) — SR

Grace McCoshen, D, Northfield High School (Minnesota) — SR

Anna McGinty, G, Duxbury High School (Massachusetts) — SR

Brynn McKenney, D, Cheverus High School (Maine) — SR

Ayla Puppe, F, Northfield High School (Minnesota) — SR

Jessica Sperling, F, Morristown Beard School (New Jersey) — SR

Josie St. Martin, F, Stillwater Area High School (Minnesota) — SR

Adreanna Stamper, F, Cranbrook Kingswood Schools (Michigan) — SR

Kendall Sundby, D, St. Croix Central High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Mikayla Talbot, F, Cheverus High School (Maine) — SR

Jordin Williams, F, Brewer High School (Maine) — JR

Grace Zhan, G, Hill-Murray School (Minnesota) — SR

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

