USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils Boys Basketball Player of the Year nominees

The nominees for Boys Basketball Player of the Year have been released, a top-tier roster of 25 standouts who need little introduction.

From familiar last names that carry flashes of NBA highlights to 5-star phenoms to dynamic talents who helped their teams hold firm in the USA TODAY HSS Super 25 all season, the collective group will make deciding on the best of the best in August a tall task.

Until then, the HSS staff would like to extend a massive standing-O to each of the players selected this year.

And now … here is the ALL-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Basketball Team:

JCameron Boozer (12) during the Section 7 high school boys tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ace Bailey, F, McEachern High School (Georgia) — SR

Jalil Bethea, G, Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania) — SR

Flory Bidunga, C, Kokomo High School (Indiana) — SR

Annor Boateng, F, Little Rock Central High School (Arkansas) — SR

Cameron Boozer, F, Christopher Columbus High School (Florida) — JR

Carter Bryant, F, Centennial High School (California) — SR

Brayden Burries, G, Eleanor Roosevelt High School (California) — JR

Jacob Cofie, C, Eastside Catholic School (Washington) — SR

VJ Edgecombe, F, Long Island Lutheran High School (New York) — SR

Isaiah Evans, F, North Mecklenburg High School (North Carolina) — SR

Boogie Fland, G, Archbishop Stepinac High School (New York) — SR

Dylan Harper, G, Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) — SR

Darren Harris, G, Paul VI Catholic High School (Virginia) — SR

Gicarri Harris, G, Grayson High School (Georgia) — SR

Morez Johnson, C, Thornton Township High School (Illinois) — SR

Kon Knueppel, F, Wisconsin Lutheran High School (Wisconsin) — SR

Jackson McAndrew, F, Wayzata High School (Minnesota) — SR

Trey McKenney, G, St. Mary’s Preparatory School (Michigan) — JR

Mercy Miller, G, Notre Dame High School (California) — SR

Koa Peat, F, Perry High School (Arizona) — JR

Trent Perry, G, Harvard-Westlake School (California) — SR

Travis Perry, G, Lyon County High School (Kentucky) — SR

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Hudson Catholic High School (New Jersey) — SR

Drake Powell, F, Northwood High School (North Carolina) — SR

Cam Scott, G, Lexington High School (South Carolina) — SR

From the HSSA

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.

Follow our main Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads pages for more.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports