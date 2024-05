USA TODAY High School Sports Awards unveils latest Boys Volleyball Player of the Year watchlist

The boys high school volleyball season continues to shine in 2024, headlined by the best of the best in the Super 25 rankings.

Now, it’s time to turn some of the spotlight on the individual athletes who are spiking, digging, blocking and turning heads on the volleyball court.

On August 25, the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards will showcase top athletes from across the U.S., and part of that storied recognition will focus on the talented boys volleyball athletes, which includes this impressive group who have landed on the 2024 watchlist for the HSSA Boys Volleyball Player of the Year (so far).

(USA TODAY)

Roan Alviar — SR, L | Bishop O’Dowd High School | Oakland, California

Kaumana Carreira — SR, OH | Tesoro High School | Rancho Santa Margarita, California

Matthew Chun — SR, L | Punahou School | Honolulu, Hawaii

Kahale Clini — SR, OH | Punahou High School | Honolulu, Hawaii

John Clinton — SR, OH / MB | Cherokee Trail High School | Aurora, Colorado

Vinny Coello — SR, OH | Catholic Memorial High School | Waukesha, Wisconsin

Christian Connell — SR, OH | Torrey Pines High School | San Diego, California

Brady Dastrup — SR, OH | Discovery Canyon Campus High School | Colorado Springs, Colorado

Mikey Denver — SR, MB | Santa Barbara High School | Santa Barbara, California

Juanmarco Diaz — JR, OH / S | Southwest High School | Miami, Florida

Aiden DuFour — JR, S | Upland High School | Upland, California

Tim Ennis — SR, OH | Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School | Scotch Plains, New Jersey

Jack Fitterer — SR, S | Marquette University High School | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sterling Foley — SR, OH | Corona del Mar High School | Newport Beach, California

Gaige Gabriel — SR, MB | Exeter Township Senior High School | Reading, Pennsylvania

James Ganzorig — SR, S | Glenbrook South High School | Glenview, Illinois

Evan Golling — SR, S | Pacifica Christian High School | Santa Monica, California

Amir Grant — SR, MB | Wiseburn-Da Vinci High School | El Segundo, California

Riggs Guy — SR, OH-RS | Newport Harbor High School | Newport Beach, California

Stuart Hankinson — SR, OH | Saint Charles Preparatory School | Columbus, Ohio

Ford Harman — SR, L | Santa Barbara High School | Santa Barbara, California

Cole Hartke — SR, OH | Barrington High School | Barrington, Illinois

Oliver Hogan — SR, OH | Summit High School | Summit, New Jersey

Kaupo Hoopai-Waikoloa — SR, MB / OH-OPP | Kamehameha Schools | Honolulu, Hawaii

Jack Hubbard — SR, OH | Northwest Christian School | Phoenix, Arizona

Tre Jordan — SR, MB | Desert Ridge High School | Mesa, Arizona

Justin Joyce — SR, S | Timber Creek High School | Orlando, Florida

Raglan Kear — SR, OH | Santa Barbara High School | Santa Barbara, California

Finn Kearney — SR, OH | Sandra Day O’Connor High School | Phoenix, Arizona

Sean Kelly — SR, OH | Loyola High School | Los Angeles, California

Aidan Kolb — SR, L | Hilliard Darby High School | Hilliard, Ohio

Victor Loiola — SR, OH | Mira Costa High School | Manhattan Beach, California

Ian Nolte — SR, OH | Woodrow Wilson High School | Long Beach, California

Jensen Pascua — SR, S / OH-OPP | Douglas County High School | Castle Rock, Colorado

Carson Pliapol — SR, OH | Spruce Creek High School | Port Orange, Florida

Andrew Rakocy — SR, OH | New Albany High School | New Albany, Ohio

Eamon Rigdon — SR, OH-OPP | Servite High School | Anaheim, California

Tyler Robinson — SR, MB | Mater Dei High School | Santa Ana, California

Kaden Saurer — SR, OH | Elgin Academy | Elgin, Illinois

Jake Schreiner — SR, OH | Wheaton North High School | Wheaton, Illinois

Zach Sheer — SR, S | Northwest Christian School | Phoenix, Arizona

Trent Taliaferro — SR, S | Mission Viejo High School | Mission Viejo, California

Parker Tomkinson — SR, MB | Carlsbad High School | Carlsbad, California

Marek Turner — JR, OH-OPP | Woodrow Wilson High School | Long Beach, California

Rafael Urbina — JR, S | Thornton High School | Thornton, Colorado

Kainoa Wade — JR, OH | Kamehameha Schools | Honolulu, Hawaii

Caden Whiteside — SR, OH | Olentangy Liberty High School | Powell, Ohio

Samuel Widmer — SR, L | Mica Mountain High School | Tucson, Arizona

Tyler Windt — JR, OH | Lake Howell High School | Winter Park, Florida

Paxton Wright — SR, OH | Legend High School | Parker, Colorado

From the HSSA

Nominees for both the regional and national programs are posted as they are selected. Regional nominees represent the best in their respective areas, while national nominees are recognized as the top high school athletes nationwide.

Sign up for email updates for your region or nationally to keep up with nominee selections, the awards programs and special announcements.

Follow our main Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and Threads pages for more.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports