USA Softball walks off again to stay unbeaten before gold-medal game against Japan

Kelsey Stewart delivered a walk-off win for Team USA. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

USA Softball is hoping its warmup game against Japan is a sign of things to come in the gold-medal rematch. Team USA notched another walk-off win Sunday, beating Japan 2-1 and staying unbeaten at the Tokyo Olympics.

The U.S. needed heroics late to remain perfect. With the team down 1-0 in the sixth inning, Valerie Arioto tied things up with an RBI single. The United States held Japan scoreless in the top of the seven inning, setting the stage for Kelsey Stewart to lead off in the bottom of the frame.

Stewart didn't wait long to deliver. She jumped all over the second pitch she saw, driving a fastball out to right for a walk-off home run.

It was the first home run hit by Team USA at the event.

The win moves Team USA to a perfect 5-0 at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA will take on Japan for a gold medal

It won't be long before the two teams meet again. Team USA and Japan will play again Tuesday with a gold medal on the line.

Both teams had already punched their tickets to the gold-medal game after posting the top two records at the Olympics. Both teams were undefeated heading into Sunday's game. The U.S. remained undefeated after the win. Japan dropped to 4-1 with the loss. With both teams already in the gold-medal game, Sunday's matchup would determine which team would bat last during the gold-medal game. Team USA secured that honor with Sunday's win.

USA Softball continues dominant run at Tokyo Olympics

Team USA has looked stellar in its five games at the Tokyo Olympics. The team has allowed just 2 runs during the entire tournament. After holding Italy, Canada and Mexico scoreless, Team USA gave up its first run of the Olympics against Australia on Saturday. That game also resulted in a walk-off win for the United States.

While Team USA took home the win Sunday, Japan has been nearly as dominant. Japan has allowed just 5 runs over its five games. The team has also scored 18 runs, most of any team at the Olympics. Team USA has scored 9 runs in its five wins.

Tuesday's gold-medal game sets up a rematch from 2008. Both teams met in the gold-medal game at the Beijing Olympics. Japan came away victorious at those games, beating Team USA 3-1 in the final in 2008.

