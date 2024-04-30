USA & Mexico withdraw 2027 Women's World Cup bid

Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup, which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand [Getty Images]

The United States and Mexico have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and will instead focus on bidding for the tournament in 2031.

It comes less than three weeks before the hosts were to be chosen, at a Fifa congress in Bangkok on 17 May.

The remaining bids are from Brazil and a joint one from Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The US Soccer and Mexican Football Federations said their 2031 bid will call for equal investment as the men's tournament in a "historic first".

"The revised bid will allow US Soccer to build on the learnings and success of the 2026 World Cup, better support our host cities, expand our partnerships and media deals, and further engage with our fans so we can host a record-breaking tournament in 2031." the federations said in a statement.

The US, Mexico and Canada are hosting the men's World Cup in 2026.

“Hosting a World Cup tournament is a huge undertaking – and having additional time to prepare allows us to maximize its impact across the globe,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.