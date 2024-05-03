USA include former Kiwi all-rounder in T20 World Cup squad

USA Cricket's vice-captain Aaron Jones promotes the T20 World Cup in Miami, Florida (CHANDAN KHANNA)

Co-hosts USA announced Friday their 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup, which includes former New Zealand ODI World Cup runner-up Corey Anderson.

The 33-year-old all-rounder played for New Zealand in the 2015 World Cup final defeat against Australia.

He last played for New Zealand in 2018 and, after becoming eligible to represent USA Cricket, made his debut last month in a T20 win against Canada.

Wicket-keeper batsman Monank Patel will captain the side, which features paceman Ali Khan, off-spinner Milind Kumar, Aaron Jones and Andries Gous.

The US's highest run-scorer Steven Taylor and most capped player Saurabh Netravalkar will also take part.

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will take place in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to 29.

The USA will play the opening match of the tournament against Canada, before facing Pakistan, India and Ireland in the league stages.

USA squad:

Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

