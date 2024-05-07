USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival coming to Wichita in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — USA Boxing National Junior Olympics and Summer Festival is coming to Wichita from June 24 through June 29 at Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center, 225 W. Douglas Ave.

Opening Ceremonies will be on Sunday, June 23. Competitions will begin on June 24, with finals on June 29.

Video: KSN storm tracker captures footage of the aftermath of the Oklahoma tornado

Visit Wichita is hosting the event again after hosting it in 2022.

“Expect to see the nation’s best up-and-coming boxers take to the ring in one of the oldest and most historic USA Boxing national tournament that has seen numerous Olympic medalists, such as Wichita native Nico Hernandez, an IBA Flyweight World Title holder, 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist and winner of the 2012 and 2013 National Junior Olympics,” said Visit Wichita.

Junior men (Courtesy: USA Boxing)

Junior women (Courtesy: USA Boxing)

Tickets are on sale now. Buy them online at selectaseat.com/usaboxing. Tickets are $10 per day, $25 per finals day or $50 for a weekly pass, including finals days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.