US Open Day 10: Aryna Sabalenka overpowers Karolina Pliskova to make 2nd straight semifinal

Liz Roscher
·2 min read

We've arrived at Day 10 of the US Open. The matches are few, but the competition is intense. Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe, the two remaining Americans in the tournament, are playing to earn a spot in the semifinals. Neither Pegula or Tiafoe have been to the US Open semifinals before, and both are hoping to set a new mark for their best career Grand Slam result.

Can Pegula overcome world No. 1 Iga Swiatek? Can Tiafoe defeat Andrey Rublev? Read on to find out.

Aryna Sabalenka comes out swinging, defeats Karolina Pliskova

Aryna Sabalenka wasn't messing around when she walked onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She overpowered former US Open champ Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6(4) to advance to her second consecutive US Open semifinal.

Sabalenka came out swinging, both figuratively and literally. At six feet tall, she's a powerful player, and she positively overwhelmed Pliskova in the first set. Pliskova looked shellshocked, and managed to win just one game in the first set to avoid being totally blanked.

It took just 28 minutes for Sabalenka to crush Pliksova in the first set, but Pliskova raised her game in the second set, putting Sabalenka off balance. Sabalenka started hitting the ball into the net quite a bit and wasn't as dominant as she was when the match began. She started returning with too much power, sending the ball way past the baseline and once into the stands. But Sabalenka found ways around that. She didn't just use power against Pliskova, she also had a soft touch.

Pliskova and Sabalenka battled in the second set, eventually knotting the score at 4-4. Pliskova did manage to stave off elimination several times, matching Sabalenka at 5-5, and refusing to give in when she was just two points away from a Sabalenka win. She forced a tiebreak to keep her semifinal hopes alive, but Sabalenka overpowered her, just as she'd been doing all match.

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka celebrates her win against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles quarter-final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 7, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Aryna Sabalenka is on to her second consecutive US Open semifinal after overwhelming Karolina Pliskova in their quarterfinal match on Wednesday. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

