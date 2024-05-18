Urban Meyer names the best coach in college football

Nick Saban is widely regarded as the greatest college football coach of all-time as he’s led an Alabama dynasty that has lasted the last 15 years. He’s not the best coach in college football according to Urban Meyer however.

Nor is Kirby Smart, leader of the Georgia Bulldogs and winner of the last two national championships.

Nor is Dabo Swinney, who has won a pair of titles while falling on a bit more difficult of times of late.

So who does the three-time national championship winning head coach Urban Meyer see as the best head coach in college football?

The man that replaced him at Utah, Kyle Whittingham.

Urban Meyer believes Kyle Whittingham is the best coach in college football: “I’ve said many times Kyle Whittingham’s one of the best coaches in college football. Now he’s the best. He’s the best coach in college football.” More: https://t.co/Y5R31dqe2e pic.twitter.com/hUNFn88WuI — On3 (@On3sports) October 25, 2023

Whittingham and Utah, like Notre Dame won their last time out which both happened to come against USC.

I don’t know if Whittingham is the best but he has the Utes vying for yet another Pac-12 championship and seemingly gets as much out of his team annually as any coach in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire